Rocks won narrowly at home to Nyewood Lane with a first half goal from loanee Florian Kastrati whose belter in the fifth minute was enough.

A long early ball forward by Cameron Black was flicked on neatly to Sam De St Croix but his cross towards Nathan Odokonyero was deflected away for a corner.

Rocks scored from the corner on 5 minutes. New loanee Florian Kastrati was there to meet the half clearance from De St Croix's corner and smacked it high into the top left corner with his left boot on his debut.

Matt Rowley did well to cut out Ruben Soares-Junior's low cross into the area as Margate looked dangerous with crosses and set pieces.

Action from Bognor's defeat at Herne Bay on Saturday. Picture by Tommy McMillan

Odokonyero did well to win the ball straight from a throw in. He also won a freekick but the short ball to Odokonyero saw him smash it over the bar but was also flagged offside.

De St Croix's corner from the right picked out Danny Howick in the box but his header only just flew over the bar.

Then on 26 minutes Ben Greenhalgh had a freekick with players in front in the box but instead he went for goal from around 30 yards out. Matt Rowley gathered that unhindered in the area.

On 31 minutes De St Croix got the ball to Black who played it to Davies who found Josh McCormick on the right and he in turn found Odokonyero with a cross. Odokonyero got a header onto it but Daniel Jinadu was able to stop it.

McCormick did well to pick out Tom Chalaye who ran on into the box before crossing it on a plate for Dan Gifford on 40 minutes but he was offside when he poked it into an empty net so the goal didn't count.

Then on 42 minutes Black headed the ball out of danger and McCormick did well to pick out Odokonyero who turned with it but struck the ball high over the bar with his right boot.

Joe Rabbetts was doing well to get the Rocks forward down the left and his pass to De St Croix was good, before he turned neatly but struck it wide of the right post in a good late first half spell for the Rocks.

Nathan Wood slipped up allowing Gifford in and he played it square to Odokonyero who did well to run a bit before shooting low and agonisingly wide of the far left post.

Rabbetts did well to slide and intercept a forward ball destined for the right winger of Margate. He appeared to drive his right knee into the turf and had to receive treatment.

Harvey Smith did well to knock the ball down for Green who smacked it over the bar on 55 minutes.

McCormick miscued a chance after a low cross but he won a corner soon after. The ball found Black who on the turn was blocked with his chance.

McCormick won another corner after Harry Hudson pulled up with a knee injury. But the Rocks were blocked again after a failed clearance from Margate.

De St Croix did well to divert the ball over the defence for Chalaye to run onto. But after running inside just outside the box, his curling effort was hit straight at the goalkeeper.

Howick went into the book for a challenge and after the referee had played on with advantage he brought it back for the yellow card on 72 minutes.

Sinn'Kaye Christie also went into the book moments later for a foul as Bognor advanced out of their own half.

In the last chance Emmanuel Oke struck the ball over the bar as Rocks failed to clear a corner kick away.

But Bognor had just about done enough to get the three points and an important clean sheet at Nyewood Lane.