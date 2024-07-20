Crawley Town make it two pre-season wins from two at East Grinstead Town
Harry Forster saw an early shot saved before Jay Williams put the Reds in front on 18 minutes.
The midfielder linked up well with Jeremy Kelly and placed a perfect strike beyond the reach of the Grinstead goalkeeper.
Scott Malone fired over from range on the half-hour mark, before Crawley stopper Jojo Wollacott made an excellent save on the stroke of half-time.
Manager Scott Lindsey rang the changes at the break – but the Reds only needed four minutes of the second half to double their advantage.
A Crawley trialist calmly rolled the ball under the Grinstead goalkeeper after being put through one-on-one to make it 2-0 on 49 minutes.
Ade Adeyemo shot over the bar with 12 minutes to go but Crawley couldn’t add a third.
The Reds visit National League Wealdstone in their next pre-season friendly on Tuesday evening, kick-off 7.30pm.
Crawley Town first half XI: Wollacott, Malone, Mukena, Conroy, Flint, Forster, Kelly, Williams, Roles, Darcy, Hepburn-Murphy.
Crawley Town second half XI: Trialist, Gonzalez, Mullarkey, Barker, Trialist, Trialist, Khaleel, Trialist, Adeyemo, Papadopoulos, Trialist.
