Crawley Town make it two pre-season wins from two at East Grinstead Town

By Matt Pole
Published 20th Jul 2024, 17:06 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2024, 17:13 BST
Crawley Town ran out 2-0 winners at Isthmian South East side East Grinstead this afternoon in their second friendly of pre-season.

Harry Forster saw an early shot saved before Jay Williams put the Reds in front on 18 minutes.

The midfielder linked up well with Jeremy Kelly and placed a perfect strike beyond the reach of the Grinstead goalkeeper.

Scott Malone fired over from range on the half-hour mark, before Crawley stopper Jojo Wollacott made an excellent save on the stroke of half-time.

Manager Scott Lindsey rang the changes at the break – but the Reds only needed four minutes of the second half to double their advantage.

A Crawley trialist calmly rolled the ball under the Grinstead goalkeeper after being put through one-on-one to make it 2-0 on 49 minutes.

Ade Adeyemo shot over the bar with 12 minutes to go but Crawley couldn’t add a third.

The Reds visit National League Wealdstone in their next pre-season friendly on Tuesday evening, kick-off 7.30pm.

Jay Williams was on the scoresheet as Crawley Town won 2-0 at East Grinstead Town. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty ImagesJay Williams was on the scoresheet as Crawley Town won 2-0 at East Grinstead Town. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images
Jay Williams was on the scoresheet as Crawley Town won 2-0 at East Grinstead Town. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Crawley Town first half XI: Wollacott, Malone, Mukena, Conroy, Flint, Forster, Kelly, Williams, Roles, Darcy, Hepburn-Murphy.

Crawley Town second half XI: Trialist, Gonzalez, Mullarkey, Barker, Trialist, Trialist, Khaleel, Trialist, Adeyemo, Papadopoulos, Trialist.

