Crawley Town Football Club have confirmed the club will not participate in this season’s Sussex Transport Senior Cup.

Club Chairman Preston Johnson said: “We have decided not to enter this season’s Sussex Senior Cup. We have a very tight schedule this season, with chances to progress in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy and Emirates FA Cup. After considering the risks and rewards of entering the competition, we ultimately decided it was not in the club’s best interests, owing to the potential risk of injury to our players, which could affect our rigorous League One campaign, which is understandably our priority.