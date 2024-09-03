Crawley Town make statement on Sussex Senior Cup participation
Club Chairman Preston Johnson said: “We have decided not to enter this season’s Sussex Senior Cup. We have a very tight schedule this season, with chances to progress in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy and Emirates FA Cup. After considering the risks and rewards of entering the competition, we ultimately decided it was not in the club’s best interests, owing to the potential risk of injury to our players, which could affect our rigorous League One campaign, which is understandably our priority.
"We maintain an excellent relationship with the Sussex County FA and thank them for their continued support for the local area.”
Reds went out at the first attempt last season, losing 6-2 at Worthing.
Crawley last won the competition in 2005 when they beat Ringmer 2-0.