Crawley Town make statement on Sussex Senior Cup participation

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Editor and Head of Sport

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 10:38 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2024, 10:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Crawley Town Football Club have confirmed the club will not participate in this season’s Sussex Transport Senior Cup.

Club Chairman Preston Johnson said: “We have decided not to enter this season’s Sussex Senior Cup. We have a very tight schedule this season, with chances to progress in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy and Emirates FA Cup. After considering the risks and rewards of entering the competition, we ultimately decided it was not in the club’s best interests, owing to the potential risk of injury to our players, which could affect our rigorous League One campaign, which is understandably our priority.

"We maintain an excellent relationship with the Sussex County FA and thank them for their continued support for the local area.”

Reds went out at the first attempt last season, losing 6-2 at Worthing.

Crawley last won the competition in 2005 when they beat Ringmer 2-0.

Related topics:Bristol Street Motors TrophyWorthingLeague One