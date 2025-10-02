Crawley Town manager's one word answer as he gives update on Liverpool loanee's injury - and two more Reds stars miss out on Cambridge United trip

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has doubled down on his refusal to have a substitute goalkeeper on the bench - even though he has been forced to make a change for this Saturday’s trip to Cambridge United.

Following the Vertu Trophy win over Aston Villa, Lindsey was quizzed on why he doesn’t name a keeper on the bench.

At the time, Lindsey said: “The reason behind it is because I gamble that we don't need one. You tell me the last time you saw a goalkeeper get injured, touch wood that isn't going to happen moving forward. But I can't remember the last time I saw a goalkeeper get carried off or come off with an injury.”

But those comments, as predicted by Lindsey himself, came back to ‘bite him on the backside’ when Liverpool loanee Harvey Davies picked up a finger injury in the 2-1 defeat to Barrow. The 22-year-old bravely carried on to play the full 90 minutes.

Harvey Davies during the Barrow defeat | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Lindsey said: “Harvey’s got some damage to the finger so he's going to be a doubt for the weekend.”

But when asked if Jojo Wollacott is next in line to start. Lindsey confirmed: “Jojo will play Saturday.”

However, the Davies injury has not deterred Lindsey from gambling with not naming a keeper on the bench. When asked if it has changed his view on that, he simply replied: ‘No.’

Two other players that started against Barrow will also be missing. Ade Adeyemo had to come off after just 20 minutes on Saturday and Lindsey said: “Ade’ got a slight injury, which will probably keep him out for a week or two. Nothing major, but we're going to have to wrap him up, certainly this week, in cotton wool a little bit and then hopefully we'll roll him out next week.”

Ryan Loft misses the game as the loan striker can’t play against his parent club.