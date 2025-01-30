Crawley Town midfielder joins League One rivals Wigan Athletic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town midfielder Ronan Darcy has signed for Wigan Athletic.

In a deal that has been rumoured for a few days, the popular Reds star, who was part of the historic promotion-winning team, has joined Wigan for an undisclosed fee.

Darcy joined the club at the start of the 2023/24 season and became a popular member of the club’s promotion-winning side. The midfielder featured on 52 occasions during the Reds’ successful campaign.

Ronan’s most memorable Crawley strike came in the first leg of the club’s historic play-off semi-final against MK Dons. Darcy netted Crawley’s third goal of the evening and celebrated with a memorable and touching message on his undershirt, which read, “Mental Health Matters”. Since then, Ronan has been an incredible ambassador for the club and has done great work with the club’s foundation to further spread the message about mental health.

Ronan Darcy of Crawley Town in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town FC and Crawley Town FC at Sixfields on October 26, 2024 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

This season, Darcy made 23 appearances for the Red Devils this season, taking his Reds total to 77.

A club statement said: “The club would like to thank Darcy for his efforts during his time at the Reds and wishes him all the best for the future. As an integral part of our play-off winning squad, Ronan will always be welcome back at the Broadfield Stadium.”

Reds boss Rob Elliot said: “We obviously had a bid for Darcy and it’s been accepted. I wish him all the best, he’s been a brilliant part of this club.

"He’s been brilliant for me personally. He has been captain and seen us through some memorable times and tough times. He had a difficult period over Christmas with a couple of injuries which kept him out, it was good to see him back on the pitch against Stockport on Saturday but that’s football. “All I can do is wish him all the best and I am sure that will be echoed by the fans, who’ll want to thank him for what he achieved here.”