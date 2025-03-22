Crawley Town midfielder Liam Fraser: "If this is a sign of what's to come for the next eight games now then I'm looking forward to it"

Crawley Town midfielder Liam Fraser says he is looking forward to what is to come after a brilliant 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kamari Doyle scored the only goal of the game in the first half and should have scored more. But defensively the Reds were solid and never looked like conceding and did enough to claim three vital points and close the gap on Bristol – and safety – to nine points.

Midfielder Fraser, who joined Reds in the January transfer window, was named Man of the Match by the sponsors and controlled the game in midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And 27-year-old Canadian international said it was a good first couple of days under returning manager Scott Lindsey – and says his thinking aligns with Lindsey’s.

“We had a good day of training yesterday to set us up for how we wanted to play and how we wanted to move forward. Obviously all the lads are behind him and we're just looking forward to building off this win to go into next week and continue this momentum.

“I think a lot of the guys played with him in his first spell with the club so they knew what his expectations were. This is my first time working with Scott but everything that I've gotten from him and how he wants to play and how he wants us to work is super consistent with how I think about football. It's been great so far.”

Fraser, who has played for Toronto FC and FC Dallas, made the move to Crawley in January and despite results, he has enjoyed his time so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been good. Obviously we're in a difficult situation right now but at the same time I've enjoyed my football and if this is a sign of what's to come for the next eight games now then I'm looking forward to it,” he said. “I just want to get the preparation started for next week.”

Crawley Town midfielder Liam Fraser in action against Bristol Rovers | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

When asked was their much difference between the English game and the game across the pond, he said: “No, not much. I think just the overall intensity in each match is elevated here because there's a lot more at stake with promotion and relegation. I've thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it so far.”

The win will give everyone in the club a boost and sets them up nicely for the last eight games. But there is a still a lot to do. Fraser said: “I think until it's mathematically impossible everybody has to have the belief that we have the ability to stay up and that's kind of the only mindset that we're going to allow ourselves to have going into the remaining games.”

With Rob Elliot going on Wednesday and Lindsey arriving on Thursday, it’s been a disrupted week. But Fraser said: “I think I'm someone who just likes to focus on what they can control. That was out of my control so I'm just focusing on the week of training ahead and the match to prepare for on the weekend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on Lindsey, Fraser said: “I think Scott's a guy who loves football, loves to win and his intensity today and in previous matches he shows that. I feel like he wears his heart on his sleeve and I can appreciate that in my manager. So I'm really looking forward to continuing to work with him and hopefully this is a sign for us to stay up and continue to push.”

The atmosphere at the Broadfield was, as expected, brilliant today. “We haven't given them much to cheer for or to be happy about and so I understand their frustration. Maybe in the last, I'm going to say like five to eight games so I completely understand that,” Fraser said. “But for them to come out today and as passionate as they were, whether it was for Scott or whether it was just to get behind us and really support us, it means a lot to us and it really helps us push a game like today over the line.”