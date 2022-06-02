Crawley Town new manager: When will the new boss be announced? How will the announcement be made? Who is likely to be named as John Yems' replacement?

The new owners tweeted the announcement details today (Thursday, June 2).

The Reds have been looking for a new boss since John Yems mutually agreed to leave the club at the beginning of May following his suspension after allegations of discriminatory conduct.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The FA are still investigating the allegations and there is still no timeframe on when that investigation may conclude.

When and how will the new manager announcement be made?

WAGMI United tweeted: “Manager announcement tomorrow...Join us on a twitter spaces hosted by @hunterorrell at 11am PST.”

For us in the UK, that’s 7pm, Friday, June 3.

Who is likely to be announced as the new Crawley Town boss?

Crawley Town will announce their new manager at 7pm Friday, June 3

It’s looking like the smart money is on Kevin Betsy to be the man announced.

The 44-year-old is highly-rated and came through the ranks at the FA to manage at various England junior levels up to the Under-18s.

The former Fulham, Barnsley, Wycombe and Woking midfielder played nearly 600 senior games as a player.

Kevin Betsy in his Arsenal U23 role (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

But the Reds are not the only ones to show interest in Betsy, League Two side Swindon Town and League One’s Cheltenham Town are also reported to be interested, according to Metro.

Who else is in the frame for the Crawley Town job?

The bookies had a number of favourites for the Reds role after Yems left, including Paul Tisdale, David Artell and Nathan Rooney. It was also reported new owners WAGMI United were interested in Chelsea women boss Emma Hayes.

Sky Sports reported: “Crawley Town explored the possibility of recruiting Chelsea Women's boss Emma Hayes as their new manager. One source has told Sky Sports News Hayes was the No 1 choice and the club had made moves to approach her about the role.

Kevin Betsy. (Photo by Alex Burstow - Arsenal FC/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

"However, Crawley are now pursuing another target and are interested in Arsenal U23 coach Kevin Betsy.”

What will happen to Lewis Young?

The Crawley Observer understands Lewis Young, who stood in as interim boss after Yems was suspended, will remain at the club on the coaching staff.

Young was promoted as Yems’ assistant when Lee Bradbury left the club to take up the manager’s role at Eastleigh.

How many candidates did WAGMI United interview for the Crawley Town job?

Co-chairman Preston Johnson told us they had interviewed 12 candidates for the post.

Lewis Young will stay on as part of the coaching staff

For more Crawley Town news, click here.