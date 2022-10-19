Edit Account-Sign Out
Lewis Young is the interim manager

Crawley Town next manager odds: Former Watford, Cardiff City and Millwall midfielder new favourite for Reds job, according to the bookies

The latest odds for the Crawley Town manager’s job have been revealed.

By Matt Pole
3 minutes ago

Kevin Betsy and assistant Dan Micciche parted ways with the club on October 9 after just one win in 12 league games. Lewis Young, who has new odds of 4/1, has taken over on an interim basis.

And now bettingodds.com have published their odds as who will take over the hot seat at the Broadfield Stadium.

Here are the people in the running.

1. Neil Ardley 1/1

Neil Ardley is currently manager of National League outfit Solihull Moors (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Photo: Matthew Lewis

2. Carl Robinson 2/1

Carl Robinson has been managing in Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Photo: Cameron Spencer

3. Lewis Young 4/1

Lewis Young is the interim manager after Kevin Betsy parted ways with the club

Photo: Cory Pickford

4. Andy Woodman 8/1

Andy Woodman has enjoyed success with Bromley. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Photo: Julian Finney

