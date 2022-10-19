Crawley Town next manager odds: Former Watford, Cardiff City and Millwall midfielder new favourite for Reds job, according to the bookies
The latest odds for the Crawley Town manager’s job have been revealed.
By Matt Pole
3 minutes ago
Kevin Betsy and assistant Dan Micciche parted ways with the club on October 9 after just one win in 12 league games. Lewis Young, who has new odds of 4/1, has taken over on an interim basis.
And now bettingodds.com have published their odds as who will take over the hot seat at the Broadfield Stadium.
Here are the people in the running.
See also Crawley Town fans have their say on who they want as next manager / Kevin Betsy's 125 days in charge of Crawley Town.
Page 1 of 3