Crawley Town next manager odds: New favourite confirmed as former Newcastle star joins Brighton coach and ex-Rochdale boss among early contenders

By Matt Pole
Published 25th Sep 2024, 19:35 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2024, 11:12 BST
Crawley Town are on the search for a new manager after Scott Lindsey left the club join MK Dons.

After 20 month spell, Lindsey leaves Reds 17th in League One. Crawley are yet to name an interim manager but it is expected to be former captain and current coach Ben Gladwin.

WAGMI are now on the search for a permanent replacement and https://www.bettingodds.com/ have already given early odds.

A former Newcastle star has emerged as the favourite at 2/5, with Gladwin behind at 6/1.

Here are the latest odds for the next permanent manager of Crawley Town.

1. Crawley Town next manager odds

The Gateshead manager and former Newcastle United goalkeeper is the new favourite at 2/5

2. Rob Elliot

The Gateshead manager and former Newcastle United goalkeeper is the new favourite at 2/5 Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The former Reds captain is 3/1 favourite

3. Ben Gladwin

The former Reds captain is 3/1 favourite Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

The former assistant manager at the Broadfield Stadium is 10/1

4. Nathan Rooney

The former assistant manager at the Broadfield Stadium is 10/1 Photo: Liz Pearce

