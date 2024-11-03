Crawley Town fan Steve Herbert gives his thoughts on Reds FA Cup win.

Who doesn't enjoy a good old fashioned end to end FA Cup tie?

Non League Maidenhead almost produced a League One scalp that would have added a lot of hurt to Rob Elliot's rein as Reds manager.

Thankfully though and right on que, captain fantastic Toby Mullarkey popped up with a 95th minute equaliser to send the game into extra time. Then with only four minutes remaining of extra time striker Showunmi hit a low shot into the bottom corner to send the away end into delirium.

Reds fans at Maidenhead

It was a fitting end to a pulsating Cup tie with a lot of credit going to the home side.

Crawley manager Rob Elliot was careful with his team selection with one eye on Tuesday's big league game at Burton. He fielded a number of fringe players and for the most part they didn't let him down. Battling for every ball and not giving up, even after going a goal down.

In fact it was the first time this season that Reds had managed to come from behind to win. Let's hope that never say die attitude remains, as we are going to need all the fight we can muster for the battle ahead.

With League games now coming thick and fast we really need to get back to winning ways in League One. I'm sure behind the scenes we are already eyeing up a few January signings to bolster the squad which at times has already looked a little thin.

View from the away end at Maidenhead

The fact we couldn't even name a full subs bench at Maidenhead in the FA Cup, tells its own story of how stretched we currently are.

But if we make the right signings in the right areas to give ourselves the best possible chance of remaining at the third tier of English football then hopefully all will end well. After all we earnt our place in this League on merit after last seasons amazing Wembley fairytale finale.