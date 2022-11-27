Never be scared to embrace change…

Sentiment doesn’t exist in football.

Managers, owners and players come and go but football clubs will always be at the heart of their communities long after these names arrive and depart.

As a Crawley fan I will back whoever takes the reins at my football club, including interim manager Lewis Young who has now departed the club after nine years’ loyal service.

Matthew Etherington

I write this minutes after hearing the news that Matthew Etherington ex-Peterborough United assistant and caretaker manager has been appointed Crawley Town FC’s new first team manager.

He brings with him Simon Davies as his assistant manager, and between them a lifetime of English football league experience.

The initial reaction from our fan base will no doubt be here we go again with an inexperienced managerial appointment. But I don’t believe we are going down the ticky tacky Kevin Betsy boredom football that we witnessed at the start of this season.

Instead I think this duo know exactly what it takes to get the best out of quality EFL players – of which we have plenty within our squad.

At the end of the day our owners will live and die by their decisions. I have a good feeling about this appointment. Let’s now let the football do the talking starting with Saturday’s home game with Swindon Town.

