Crawley Town opinion: Now’s time to make up some lost League Two ground

From all accounts, at least those from Crawley-based media and fans, both at the game and watching on iFollow, Crewe should have been reduced to ten men early on for an over-the-ball tackle.

Even I thought it was a red card, and I was only listening!

Unfortunately, VAR doesn’t get used at our level and we all know that even if it had been available, it doesn’t always guarantee the correct verdict.

Crawley Town fans are hoping for a double dose of home success this week | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Up until the Crewe goal, in the 61st minute, we had uncharacteristically only had 35 per cent possession, but had outshot Crewe with shots on goal and on target.

After the goal, we obviously started to play more passing football which saw the last 30 minutes turn the possession stats upside down, the figures ending in 52-48% in the home side's favour.

They had one shot on target to our two, but unfortunately the main statistic, the one that counts, shows Crewe as winning 1-0 and cementing the last automatic promotion place, at least for now.

Crawley started the afternoon in 14th, went down to 15th when Swindon went one up against Salford, went back up to 14th when Salford equalised, only to go back down to 15th when Bradford scored to beat Wrexham away.

This is what this season is turning into, a season of ups and downs, and the latest loss left us to reflect that we must now regain our positive home form.

We face Walsall tonight and, on Saturday, Forest Green Rovers visit the Broadfield – before we travel to Plough Lane to face AFC Wimbledon next midweek.

No nine-point targets from me this week, but like Scott [Lindsey] and the players I would like us to gain maximum points by taking each game as they come.

Walsall lost 3-0 at home to Newport, while Forest Green lost by four at home to Mansfield, with Tom Nichols on the scoresheet, following his move from Gillingham.

Will this see wounded animal syndrome with beaten teams raising their levels of performance against us, or will it be us who put things right and start to claw back what has recently been lost? And if we do, who knows what the rest of the season will bring?

I was planning to attend the forum this week and submitted two questions which I hoped would be answered to our satisfaction by either Preston Johnson or Tom Allman.

My questions sought clarification of our actions in the recent transfer window and when we can expect to see the recent exhibition rehoused at the stadium. I hope to have seen some of you there and at victories over Walsall and FGR.