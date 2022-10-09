Crawley Town opinion: What we must do now is be positive and get behind the team

This time, it was Crawley lad Jordan Maguire-Drew, whereas last time it was Felipe Morais.

For our second match running at Blundell Park, albeit two years apart, we couldn’t defend a free kick. Although this year it was certainly a lot better free kick than that scored by Morais in our last encounter.

Only being able to listen to it on ifollow, I was not confident, because of our poor record this year in defending against them, as I think that makes it four out of five that we have not defended against.

Kevin Betsy, along with assistant Dan Micciche, parted ways with the club on Sunday. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

What the reason is, I don’t know. Not lining the wall up correctly, not positioning yourself properly or just incredibly bad luck. Take your pick.

I could ramble on about the referee and the linesman appearing to change their mind about the validity of Dom Telford’s goal just before half time, but that would be hiding from the realisation that something needed to be done, if we are to turn our fortunes around before it’s too late.

To add insult to injury, I thought we had equalised on eight minutes when I saw Kwesi Appiah had scored on the Sky programme, but then I remembered that our leading scorer from last season was out on loan in deepest Essex.

One thing is for sure, until the end of the season we can’t go any lower than we already are, and what is needed now is real commitment from all associated with the Club that we all want to be successful.

I know for a fact that our American owners are as down, as the staunchest of our supporters, about the position we find ourselves in, not because I heard it from a mate, who heard it from someone who overheard somebody chatting about it in the barbers, but because I talked to Preston myself on Friday at the Foundation run Extra Time Hub, and as I write this, whilst watching Arsenal V Liverpool on my tablet, he has shown his understanding of our plight by severing our links with Kevin Betsy and Dan Micciche.

Lewis Young is to serve as interim manager, as he did last season. But my choice as interim would have been Tony Craig, that is assuming he would want to do it.

What we must do now, is be positive and if we don’t win Saturday, for whatever reason, we must get behind the team selected.

One question that does need answering, is what will be the status of loan players, both ours out with other clubs and the likes of Tom Fellows and James Balagizi, who were trusted to us because of Kevin and Dan.

Personally, I hope James Balagizi can come back from Liverpool quickly and fully fit.

I hope that Dom Telford scores a hat trick against his old club next week and above all else, I hope that our season kick starts soon and we maintain our Football League status. NC TTT SOES