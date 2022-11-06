The Reds suffered a first defeat under interim boss Lewis Young, with veteran striker Shaun Whalley netting a hat-trick for League One Stanley in a 4-1 victory.

Crawley, who conceded within the first minute, found themselves 3-1 down at half-time and Young responded by making a double substitution – Aramide Oteh and Joel Lynch replacing Travis Johnson and Jack Powell.

"I asked the fourth official if I could take off ten and he said no,” Young admitted post-match. "I just needed to change the team.

Crawley were five games unbeaten under Young but a Shaun Whalley hat-trick alongside Ethan Hamilton’s screamer for League One Accrington Stanley defeated the Red Devils in the first round. Photo: Cory Pickford

"For me, the first half was nowhere near it. There wasn’t much atmosphere round the crowd or round the boys. We weren’t exactly getting the crowd going.

"I knew I needed to make a change to change the flow of the game.”

Young said the Reds created some ‘big chances’ in the second-half, pointing in particular to one effort from Jayden Davis, which was brilliantly cleared off the line.

"But I don’t forget that they [Accrington Stanley) created a lot as well,” he said.

“When you concede after a minute, it becomes a really tough test and a tough game.

"No matter what, the boys will give it their all and we still had chances until the 93rd and 95th minute.

“It was a tough one to take, a real difficult one to swallow. On the flip side, it doesn’t mean I’m going to rip up the playbook and say that group of players aren’t good enough.”