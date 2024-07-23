Preston Johnson at Wembley | Picture: CTFC

It was a whirlwind few weeks for Crawley Town co-owner Preston Johnson.

After seeing his team clinch a play-off place on the final day of the season against Grimsby Town, he watch the Reds batter MK Dons in the League Two play-off semi-final, before winning at Wembley. Just a few days later he stepped down as co-chairman and said: “The last two years were the craziest of my entire life, experiencing some of the lowest lows and the highest highs.”

But a month later, Johnson, who is part of the ownership group WAGMI United, made a dramatic u-turn and returned as chairman and took the vacant CEO role saying ‘it became clear to all involved that I needed to be here full-time’. In the same announcement, it was revealed Eben Smith had stepped away from his role as co-chairman.

The role of CEO had been vacant all of last season, which was always a concern for fans. But Johnson explained why took the role and praised the staff who kept things running. “Tom Allman was head of operations and pretty much a CEO in some ways and he did a great job, along with everyone else. But we never formally implemented a title of CEO to any of our employees,” he told us.

“We brought in Chris Galley as an interim and director of football, but it didn’t work out with him. Truthfully a part of it was how do we best spend what we have to give ourselves the best chance of getting promoted in year two and in some ways myself and Eben [Smith] were working on the day-to-day, even though doing it from eight hours in the other direction from California.

"I was here as often as I could be so we were helping with a lot of the recruitment process and some of the CEO duties you would call it but it was never anything formal.

"But I think it was important if I was going to be here on the ground and diving in at a level we haven’t before, that we have some that is working with everyone else and there’s a structure and an order to office and who reports to who and that kind of thing.

"We are in a good place now and we had a meeting with the office staff recently about what our goals are this season and moving forward and everyone seemed pretty motivated and excited. Step by step, it’s a slow process. “We are not going to try and make it a Championship level infrastructure in a year but we are in a good place.”

And it was in our exclusive chat he praised his former co-chairman Smith and said he played a vital role in all of the Reds success last season. “I can point to what I said in the fans forum in February. I don’t think people recognise or realise how much work and effort Eben did behind the scenes,” he said. “I can tell you this with 100% fact that we would not have got promoted to League One last season without Eben Smith. He deserves a ton of credit for that.

“For those asking why he is stepping back, it’s personal for him. There are other things he is focussed on back at home, it had nothing to do with the summer recruitment moves or outgoings or anything in that matter. I stand by all the moves we have made at this point.

"I wish him the best and he has been a great partner and friend.”

Crawley start their League One season on August 10 where they face Blackpool at the Broadfield Stadium.