WAGMI United have been conducting their ‘global search’ for a manger since John Yems mutually agreed to leave the club on May 6 following his suspension after allegations of racism and discriminatory conduct.

And today (Monday, May 30), co-chairman Preston Johnson confirmed to the Crawley Observer they are ‘nearing a decision’ after interviewing 12 candidates in the last three weeks.

When asked if there would be announcement on Tuesday (May 31), Johnson said: “Can’t say to be honest.”

Mail Online has reported this evening that ‘Arsenal are facing a fight with League Two Crawley to keep highly-rated coach Kevin Betsy’ after the Reds ended their interest in Hayes. The report added: “The former Barnsley and Wycombe midfielder is widely recognised as one of the best emerging coaches in the country.”

Reds fans were hoping for a quick appointment but co-chairman Preston Johnson recently told the Crawley Observer they would not ‘unnecessarily rush the process’.