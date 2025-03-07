Crawley Town pair nominated for Goal of the Month gong after wonderful strikes

Two Crawley Town players have been nominated for League One’s February Goal of the Month after a pair of stunning strikes.

Bradley Ibrahim and Charlie Barker are both up for the monthly award following their fantastic goals last month.

Hertha Berlin loanee Ibrahim has been nominated for his excellent effort in the 2-1 home defeat to Wrexham on February 1.

With Crawley trailing in the 90th minute, the 20-year-old controlled a bouncing ball on his chest and unleashed an unstoppable dipping 30-yard drive.

Charlie Barker celebrates his rocket in Crawley Town's draw with Wigan Athletic. Picture by Warren Little/Getty Images

Barker, meanwhile, is up for the gong after his howtizer in the Reds’ 1-1 home draw with Wigan Athletic on February 18.

The 22-year-old had not scored an EFL goal before, yet you wouldn’t know it from the way the central defender sprinted forward and still managed to control his shot to send it into the top corner.

The Crawley Town duo will battle Birmingham City’s Jay Stansfield – who hit a rasping drive against Charlton Athletic – and Lincoln City’s Sam Clucas – who scored from a corner at Mansfield Town – for the monthly prize.

Fans are invited to vote for their favourite goal on EFL.com before 5pm on Monday, March 10.

Crawley Town's Bradley Ibrahim thunders home against Wrexham. Picture by Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

The supporters’ votes will be combined with the choices from a panel to determine the winners.

The judging panel comprises Sky Sports’ EFL experts Don Goodman and David Prutton.

All winners will be announced on Friday, March 14.