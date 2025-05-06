Charlie Barker of Crawley Town celebrates scoring a goal during the Crawley Town FC v Wigan Athletic FC - Sky Bet League One match at Broadfield Stadium on February 18, 2025 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)Charlie Barker of Crawley Town celebrates scoring a goal during the Crawley Town FC v Wigan Athletic FC - Sky Bet League One match at Broadfield Stadium on February 18, 2025 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Charlie Barker of Crawley Town celebrates scoring a goal during the Crawley Town FC v Wigan Athletic FC - Sky Bet League One match at Broadfield Stadium on February 18, 2025 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Crawley Town picture gallery: 23 of our favourite photos from the 2024/25 season

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 6th May 2025, 11:01 BST
It won’t be a season Crawley Town fans will want to remember.

Reds were relegated from League One after just one season. It was a season which saw Scott Lindsey leave, Rob Elliot join and vice versa.

Despite a brilliant end of the season with five wins in the last nine, it was enough. But one thing there has been is drama and plenty of action.

And that action has been caught brilliantly by the photographers who have been at the Broadfield Stadium.

Natalie Mayhew (Butterfly Football), Grant Mansfield (Mansfield Media), Eva Gilbert, Stephen Lawrence, Getty Images have all been at Crawley Town this year to capture brilliant images.

Here is selection of our favourite pictures including some great celebrations.

Crawley's Armando Quitirna equalises from the penalty spot against Stockport and celebrates

1. Armando Quitirna celebrates against Stockport

Crawley's Armando Quitirna equalises from the penalty spot against Stockport and celebrates Photo: Stephen Lawrence

Harry Forster celebrates scoring against Stevenage

2. Harry Forster celebrates

Harry Forster celebrates scoring against Stevenage Photo: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

Action from Crawley Town's trip to Mansfield Town - a bit of synchronised jumping from Will Swan

3. Flying high against Mansfield

Action from Crawley Town's trip to Mansfield Town - a bit of synchronised jumping from Will Swan Photo: Chris Holloway

Kamari Doyle celebrates his winner against Bristol Rovers

4. Kamari Doyle's winner against Bristol Rovers

Kamari Doyle celebrates his winner against Bristol Rovers Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

