Crawley Town picture gallery: 23 of our favourite photos from the 2024/25 season

Reds were relegated from League One after just one season. It was a season which saw Scott Lindsey leave, Rob Elliot join and vice versa.

Despite a brilliant end of the season with five wins in the last nine, it was enough. But one thing there has been is drama and plenty of action.

And that action has been caught brilliantly by the photographers who have been at the Broadfield Stadium.

Natalie Mayhew (Butterfly Football), Grant Mansfield (Mansfield Media), Eva Gilbert, Stephen Lawrence, Getty Images have all been at Crawley Town this year to capture brilliant images.

Here is selection of our favourite pictures including some great celebrations.

1 . Armando Quitirna celebrates against Stockport Crawley's Armando Quitirna equalises from the penalty spot against Stockport and celebrates Photo: Stephen Lawrence

2 . Harry Forster celebrates Harry Forster celebrates scoring against Stevenage Photo: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

3 . Flying high against Mansfield Action from Crawley Town's trip to Mansfield Town - a bit of synchronised jumping from Will Swan Photo: Chris Holloway