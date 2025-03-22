Scott Lindsey had a successful first game in charge in his second spell as Crawley Town manager as his side beat Bristol Rovers 1-0 at the Broadfield Stadium. Photographer Natalie Mayhew was at the game to catch the action, the crowd and the celebrations.placeholder image
Crawley Town picture gallery: Action, crowd, celebrations and Scott Lindsey photos as Reds beat Bristol Rovers

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 22nd Mar 2025, 20:49 BST
Updated 23rd Mar 2025, 20:22 BST
Scott Lindsey has given Crawley Town fans many memories in recent times – and he added to those memories today.

He led his side to a superb 1-0 win against Bristol Rovers at the Broadfield in front of a packed and enthusiastic crowd. And we saw that trademark Lindsey celebration at the end.

And photographer Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football was there to catch all the action. Here is a selection of Natalie’s pictures.

