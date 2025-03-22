Crawley Town picture gallery: Action, crowd, celebrations and Scott Lindsey photos as Reds beat Bristol Rovers

He led his side to a superb 1-0 win against Bristol Rovers at the Broadfield in front of a packed and enthusiastic crowd. And we saw that trademark Lindsey celebration at the end.
And photographer Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football was there to catch all the action. Here is a selection of Natalie’s pictures.
1. Crawley Town beat Bristol Rovers as Scott Lindsey returns : Crawley Town beat Bristol Rovers as Scott Lindsey returns
Scott Lindsey had a successful first game in charge in his second spell as Crawley Town manager as his side beat Bristol Rovers 1-0 at the Broadfield Stadium. Photographer Natalie Mayhew was at the game to catch the action, the crowd and the celebrations. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Mayhew
