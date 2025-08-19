Crawley Town picture gallery: Action, fans and goal celebrations as Reds draw with MK Dons

By Mark Dunford

Published 20th Aug 2025, 00:15 BST
Crawley Town picked up their first point of the season after a 1-1 draw with MK Dons at the Broadfied Stadium.

Ade Adeyemo opened the scoring for Reds on the stroke of half-time before Luke Offord equalised on the 71st minute.

Photographer Natalie Mayhew was on hand to capture the action.

1. Crawley Town v MK Dons : Crawley Town v MK Dons

Crawley Town drew 1-1 with MK Dons at the Broadfield Stadium - here are fans, actions and goal celebrations Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

2. Crawley Town v MK Dons : Crawley Town v MK Dons

Crawley Town drew 1-1 with MK Dons at the Broadfield Stadium - here are fans, actions and goal celebrations Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

3. Crawley Town v MK Dons : Crawley Town v MK Dons

Crawley Town drew 1-1 with MK Dons at the Broadfield Stadium - here are fans, actions and goal celebrations Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

4. Crawley Town v MK Dons : Crawley Town v MK Dons

Crawley Town drew 1-1 with MK Dons at the Broadfield Stadium - here are fans, actions and goal celebrations Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

