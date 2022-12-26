Crawley Town player ratings: 7/10 the highest score and one 5/10 for a midfielder as Reds lose Boxing Day derby

Goals from Joe Kizzi and former Red Rob Milson gave Matt Gray’s side the three points and condemned Matty Etherington to his second defeat home defeat in a row. Remi Oteh scored a late consolation for the Reds.
Here are Mark Dunford’s player ratings from today’s game.
Ellery Balcombe 7 – After being untested for the first 45 minutes, pulled off a couple of good saves in second half before his indecision lead to the penalty as Craig fouled Bugiel as he waited for Balcombe to claim it.
George Framcomb 6 – A quiet game but looked solid.
Ludwig Francillette 7 – Some good challenges and interceptions. Not at fault for either goal.
Jack Powell 6 – Looked to support Dom Telford going forward playing in the hole and looked most likely to unlock the Sutton defence in the first half. A couple of his deqadball deliveries lacked quality.
Tony Craig 7 – Relished his battle with Omar Bugiel which the veteran defender dominated – but a mistake from Balcombe caused him to give away the penalty which led to the second goal.
Ben Wells 5 – Was up for the physical battle early on with a couple of strong challenges in midfield but did not get into the game otherwise.
Jake Hessenthaler 7 – An industrious display from the midfield. Covered a lot of ground.
Nick Tsaroulla 7 – When Crawley did go forward, Tsaroulla was usually involved and he looked the most likely to create something. Couple of good defensive tackles
Mazeed Ogungbo 7 – A couple of very good challenges on former Reds favourite Boldewijn in the first half. Look effective in defence and attack and grew in confidence as game went on. Was a surprise when he was replaced by Balagizi on 60 minutes.
Tom Fellows 6 – Did not find the openings Reds needed from him. Lacked the energy he usually shows. Replaced by Oteh on 60 minutes.
Dom Telford 5 – Was full of running but Reds struggled to create a clear cut chance for him. When Balcombe did find him clear, the chance went begging. Just could not find an opening.
Subs
Oteh 6 – His goal was his only real contribution as he struggled to make an impact.
Balagizi 6 – Showed flashed of what he is capable off but couldn’t find an opening.
Mason 6 – Was busy when he came on.