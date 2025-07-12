Crawley Town player ratings: 9 for former Luton Town winger and plenty of 8s as Reds score five for the second game running

Despite a goalless first half, Crawley Town scored FIVE goals for the second time in a week, as they beat East Grinstead Town 5-1.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reds fielded a strong line-up in the first half, which included one trialist, but struggled to put the ball away.

After a few changes at half time, Crawley looked much more threatening going forward and played with a higher intensity, breaking down the opposition on many occasions.

Here are my player ratings for the game:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dion Pereira hits the opener | Picture: CTFC

Harvey Davies - 6 Hard to score a rating higher than this, simply due to the lack of times he was called into action. Commanded his defenders well and looked comfortable in all areas.

Josh Flint - 8 Flint looked excellent sitting on the left side of a back three. He oozed class at the back and also looked sharp bringing the ball forward. The defender almost added himself to the scoresheet, with a strike just whistling past the post.

Charlie Barker - 8 Barker is a player who gives it his all in every game, including friendlies, and showed that today in a great display. He headed every long ball away from danger and showed great composure at the back, too.

Dion Conroy - 7 Another solid performance from the skipper, despite not having too much to do. Dion did well to deal with the target man the hosts had, and gave the backline good assurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Cashman - 7 Another strong performance from the exciting winger, just missing the end product today in my eyes. Some of his touches and ability to control a ball were second to none; however, it would be good to see him be more direct.

Max Anderson - 6 Swept up in the midfield well and put in some good challenges. Broke up the play a lot and did a lot of the dirty work. It would have been nice to see Max push on forward and add a bit more variety to some of his passes.

Gavin Holohan - 7 Another good performance from Gav, helped out the defence when he needed to, but also added a different dimension when driving the team forward. He was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet after his disallowed goal.

Reece Brown - 7 Another solid half of football from Reece showed his talent in the attacking third, and also tracking back, doing defensive duties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry McKirdy - 7 Had a few bright bursts of pace, and it is clear to see the danger he will bring to Scott Lindsey’s side. Didn’t have too many efforts on goal; however, came close to scoring when he drew a good save from the Grinstead keeper.

Kabongo Tshimanga - 6 Didn’t have too many efforts on goal against a stubborn and organised first-half defence. Had some bright touches and combined with the two wingers and midfielders well.

Ryan Schofield - 6 He will be gutted he didn’t get a clean sheet on his first Crawley appearance; however, his distribution was good, and it was still a positive performance from the shot stopper.

Ben Radcliffe - 8 Got on the scoresheet at the end, and looked very good bringing the ball out from the back. A young player with bags of potential, and he certainly showed that this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Forster - 7 Another player who shows determination every game, and today was no different. Battled for every ball and also looked sharp and quick going forward. It is great to see him flying up and down the wings.

Dion Pereira - 9 Comfortably a nine out of ten rating, if not a ten out of 10. The moment he came on in the second half, he looked bright, and carried intensity with every time he flew forward. Reacted well for his first goal, and the second was pure individual brilliance and composure. An exciting player to watch this season.

Ade Adeyemo - 8 Another player who looked sharp in his cameo on Tuesday and looked great this afternoon. Ade showed some brilliant skills and footwork and created Louis Flower’s goal incredibly.

Louis Flower - 8 Louis made it three in three for pre-season with a composed finish, but also added some good build-up play to his game. A few touches of class and strength in the final third have earned him an eight out of 10.

Crawley next travel to Dagenham and Redbridge on Tuesday evening, in Scott Lindsey’s fourth test of pre-season.