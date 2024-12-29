Crawley Town player ratings: 9 for returning winger and 8s for defender and midfielder in astonishing Exeter City draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town were held to a point by Exeter City at St James Park – despite leading 4-1 at half-time – in an astonishing match.

Panutche Camara gave Crawley a deserved lead after 15 minutes after good work from Armando Quitirna. The midfielder poked home from eight yards.

Millenic Alli equalised on 35 minutes when he was allowed to run a long way with the ball before firing home from 20 yards. But almost instantly Reds took the lead again when Dion Conroy’s fabulous through ball found Swan and the striker to the ball down brilliantly before rounding the keeper and slotting home.

It then got even better when an unforced error from Joe Whitworth gifted Tola Showunmi an open goal and the striker got his sixth goal of the season before Quitirna finished brilliantly in first half stoppage time to make it 4-1 at half time.

Exeter started the second half on the attack on got a deserved goal back on 60 minutes when he curled home superbly to make it 4-2. Reds were under a lot of pressure and they defended well but in the 82nd minute a corner from Ryan Woods went directly in. Wollacott looked like he was fouled by two Exeter players but the referee allowed it to stand to make it a tense final 10 minutes for Crawley. And after Wollacott produced a stunning save, he was beaten by a curling effort by Demetri Mitchell, who secured a point for a the home side.

Here are our Crawley Town player ratings from the game:

Jojo Wollacott 7 – Didn’t have a lot to do but would have been disappointed to be beaten by Alli’s effort. Quick on his toes to make an important clearance at the start of the second half and pulled off a top save from Mitchell’s effort when the score was at 4-2. Appeared to be fouled for the Grecians’ third goal. Stunning save in dying minutes looked to have secured a win, but beaten just seconds later.

Charlie Barker 7 – Great defending in the first half, particularly to deny Ally. Like the rest of the defence, under a lot of pressure in second half.

Crawley's Armando Quitirna make it 4-1 at Exeter City | Picture: Stephen Lawrence

Dion Conroy 8 – So good – and so calm - on the ball. And it was his astonishing ball that found Swan to score to give the Reds a 2-1 lead. Led by example, as he always does. Didn’t deserve to leave without three points.

Toby Mullarkey 7 – Won some important headers. Under more pressure in second half but handled it well. Booked

Jeremy Kelly 7 – As per usual, showed some wonderful touches to drive Reds forward. Gave away a free kick in a dangerous position at start of second half but luckily came to nothing. Less effective in the second half as Exeter dominated.

Bradley Ibrahim 8 – Industrious and linked up well with the impressive Quitirna in the first half. Battled hard in the second half when Exeter dominated possession. Booked.

Panutche Camara 7 – Gave Reds the lead and was busy throughout. Beaten easily by Harper on the left by Harper, who scored the second.

Armando Quitirna 9 – First start since October and looked lively from the start. Big involvement in the first goal and then scored with a stunning finish to make it 4-1. Replaced by Mukena.

Will Swan 7 – Took his goal brilliantly after Conroy’s tremendous through ball. Could have done better with a couple of other chances. Replaced by Hepburn-Murphy.

Tola Showunmi 8 – Pressed really well and hurried the defenders on a number of occasions. Held the ball up well. His persistence deserved the goal he got. Replaced by John-Jules.

Max Anderson 7 – Another busy, box-to-box performance. Replaced by Roles.

Subs:

Joy Mukena 7 – Replaced Quitirna. Solid at centre of a back four with Conroy.

Tyreece John-Jules 6 – Replaced Showunmi. Worked hard but couldn’t get a hold of the ball with Exeter dominating.

Jack Roles n/a – Replaced Anderson.