Crawley Town player ratings: 9s for former Hibs and Chelsea men as Reds pick up impressive draw

Crawley Town could see a few new faces over the next few days before the transfer window slams shut at 7pm on 1st September.

Crawley Town picked up another point away from home with a 2-2 draw away at Chesterfield, despite having a 2-0 goal lead at half time.

Two goals from Harry McKirdy, on 9 and 35 minutes, gave the reds the lead, but goals from Dylan Duffy (56) and Armando Dobra (58) made sure the points were shared.

Here are my player ratings:

Harvey Davies 8 – Nothing he could do with either goal but was looking assured before the goals with not a huge amount to do but was the busier after Chesterfield equalised.

Dion Conroy 8 – Before the two goals, Conroy looked comfortable and dealt with everything sent his way.

Geraldo Bajrami 8 – Played well in front of the back three in the Jay Williams role for his first start. Replaced by Kabby Tshimanga on 61 minutes

Charlie Barker 8 – Dealt with anything down his flank fairly well and looked comfortable until the two goals.

Harry McKirdy 9 – Two goals for McKirdy today, one from open play and one form the penalty spot, as well as one ruled out for offside. Replaced by Max Anderon on 75 minutes

Kyle Scott 9 – Had an excellent game and looked dangerous with the ball at his feet. A constant threat going forward.

Danny Cashman 8 – Good game again for Danny, caused a few problems going forward, and looked good when having to defend. Replaced by Harry Forster on 66 minutes.

Ade Adeyemo 7 – A quieter game for Adeyemo today, did ok down the right flank. Replaced by Reece Brown on 61 minutes.

Kaheim Dixon 8 – Will be missed by Crawley when he goes to play for Jamaica. Was a constant problem for the Chesterfield defence and was bundled over for the penalty. Had a gilt-edge chance to win the game for Crawley but failed to get a shot off.

Louis Watson 7 - Quiet match for him today, did fairly well in the midfield. Replaced by Dion Pereira on 61 minutes.

Josh Flint 8 – Had the left side locked down, dealing with anything coming his way, also looked good going forward.

Subs

Reece Brown 7 – Didn’t really have a huge amount to do when he came on for Adeyemo.

Kabby Tshimanga 7 – Held the ball up when it came his way but didn’t have a lot to do when he replaced Bajrami.

Dion Pereira 7 – Shows signs of what we saw in pre-season, going down the right side when he replaced Watson, a big plus to have him in the line-up.

Harry Forster 7 – Linked up well with Josh Flint again, so a big plus to have him back in the line-up, as he replaced Cashman.

Max Anderson 7 – Didn’t really do much in the 15 minutes he was on the field when he replaced McKirdy.

Unused Subs

Jack Roles

Louis Flower