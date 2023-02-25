Crawley Town have a massive fight ahead of them to avoid relegation after they were beaten 5-2 at home by Carlisle United.

The third successive defeat means Crawley have won only one of their last 10 games and remain second from bottom. Click here to read our match report.

Here’s how we rated the players:

Ryan Schofield: 3 - Difficult afternoon for the young keeper, on loan from Huddersfield. Hard to lay too much blame on his shoulders as he wasn't getting much help from those in front of him but he didn't look sure of himself and didn't make too many saves.

The third successive defeat means Crawley have won only one of their last 10 games and remain second from bottom. Photo: Cory Pickford

Ludwig Francillette - 2: Replaced after the third goal when Lindsey had to react. Any one of the 11 players could have been taken off.

Dion Conroy: 3 - He’s had better games and wouldn’t be pleased with the way he defended for large periods. Showed his commitment with strong tackle to prevent certain sixth goal.

Joel Lynch: 3: Usually ever so reliable at the back but looked sloppy this afternoon. He gave the ball away before second goal.

Kellan Gordon: 5 - One of Crawley’s better players. Tried to make an impact going forward and got an assist with a good cross – his first goal involvement for the club. Lost his man at the back too often.

Jack Roles was making his first start for Crawley in the 5-2 defeat against Carlisle. Photo: Cory Pickford

Nick Tsaroulla: 5 - A couple of decent attacking moves and it was his shot-turned-cross that led to the first goal. Not good enough defensively – but you can say that for the whole team.

Jack Roles: 4 - Was making his first start for the club but the midfielder won’t look at this game with fondness. A baptism of fire in a disjointed team and it was not easy for him to to make his mark. Could have scored when he steered a header wide from the corner.

Jack Powell: 4 – One of Crawley’s more experienced players but he lost control of the midfield as the visitors ran riot. His set pieces were ineffectual on this occasion.

Tom Fellows: 4 - Tried his best out on the wing without a great deal of service. No impact really.

Aramide Oteh gave the Crawley fans something to cheer about when he scored right at the start of the second half. Photo: Cory Pickford

Dom Telford: 5 - Again, little service in forward areas but got his name on the scoresheet with late consolation goal. Did little else.

Ashley Nadesan: 4 - Squandered great chance early on before Carlisle took the lead. Limited chances after that but tried his best.

Subs:

Aramide Oteh: 6 – Made a difference in forward areas after he was brought on in the first-half as Scott Lindsey made an attacking change. Scored right at the start of the second half. Nearly added late third after great skill.

Rafiq Khaleel: 5 – Tried to get stuck in after his second-half introduction but no real impact.

Brandon Mason: N/A

