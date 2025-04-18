Crawley Town player ratings: Debut keeper and defender get 9s as Reds spoil Birmingham City's party

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town boosted their survival chances after drawing 0-0 away to League One champions Birmingham City.

The Blues started the game the brightest, with emergency-loan keeper Toby Steward making a bunch of saves early on to keep the Reds in the game.

The away team got into the game as it progressed, with Rushian Hepburn-Murphy having blazed over a golden opportunity in the second half to put Crawley ahead.

The hosts looked the more dangerous throughout the game but were unable to break the deadlock, with Crawley holding their own to the best team in the division.

Charlie Barker helped Crawley keep a clean sheet at Birmingham

Player ratings:

Toby Steward – 9

Early save calmed possible nerves. His saves in the first half kept Crawley in the game. Made one mistake in the first half but was spotless for the rest of the game.

Dion Conroy – 8

Made an important block after a Steward error. Looked calm and composed on the ball. Dealt with the long ball threat better as the game grew on.

Charlie Barker – 9

Dealt with Stansfield very well, dealing with almost everything played through him. Despite this, he was booked after pulling his shirt. Brought the most expensive League One player to madness after being pushed over an advertisement board. Fantastic display.

Ben Radcliffe – 8

Struggled early on against Stansfield. Moved to other side and looked very solid.

Jeremy Kelly – 7

Helped Crawley tick along in possession. Helped in defensive duties when Birmingham attacked down his left-hand side.

Panutche Camara – 8

Played behind Hepburn-Murphy. Covered a lot of ground trying to regain possession for his team, helping press high. Linked up play from midfield to attack. Was subbed off after a very solid performance.

Bradley Ibrahim – 8

Worked hard in the midfield. Did not get on the ball enough in the first halt to make an impact. Got booked for standing up for Barker in a scuffle.

Jack Roles – 7

Had a few good moments in the first half. Helped defensively down the right-hand side. Pushed forward when he could, a couple of times finding space on the edge of the box.

Liam Fraser – 8

Covered in front of the defence very well. Made an important block in the first half. Helped Crawley grow into the game.

Kamari Doyle – 7

Attempted to get forward and create dangerous moments but struggled against Birmingham defence. Sent in some dangerous crosses which led to nothing. Was subbed off in the second half.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy – 7

Struggled to get into the game. Did well to get onto the end of a header in-between two Birmingham defenders but header was weak. Had Crawley’s first shot on target in the game but failed to get it past the keeper. Could have been a bit more direct.

Subs:

Gavan Holohan – 7

Subbed on with 30 minutes left. Had a good chance when played through on goal but could not get enough power on it.

Max Anderson – 7

Had come on in midfield to help Crawley see the game out.

Anthony Papadopoulos – 7

Brought on in added time.