Crawley Town player ratings: Goalscorer gets a 9 and plenty of 8s but Reds only draw with Burton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town drew 1-1 against Burton Albion at the Broadfield Stadium.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The away team took the lead after Ryan Sweeney’s long ball caught the Crawley defence off guard, and put attacker Rumarn Burrell through on goal, as the striker stayed composed and struck the ball passed Jojo Wollacott in the Crawley net.

The hosts dominated the ball, and created some good chances but were unable to put them away, with Maz Crocombe having prevented Will Swan and Armando Quitirna with fine saves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tola Showunmi equalised in the second half with a fine effort which looped over Crocombe into the net, but after that Crawley failed to convert any of their numerous chances to win it, with Showunmi and Armando having multiple chances each to win it.

Tola Showunmi scored for Crawley Town | Picture: CTFC

Player ratings:

Jojo Wollacott – 7

Had little to do in the game. Was pressured numerous times when on the ball but dealt with it every time. Was wrong footed for the goal.

Charlie Barker – 8

Dealt with everything that had come down his side. Made a host of clearances and looked comfortable on the ball whenever pressured. Booked cruelly for what looked like phenomenal tackle late on.

Dion Conroy – 7

Captained the side, and helped steady the defence after conceding. Had little to deal with after the goal from a defensive view, and was booked for an argument in the second half.

Toby Mullarkey – 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Was beaten too easily for the goal, as he, along with the whole defence, was caught out from Burrell’s run, and was too slow to react after the attacker cut in when through on goal. Was subbed off at half time.

Ade Adeyemo – 7

Slotted in at left back at times in the game, as he helped with defensive actions down the left-hand side. Got forward when he could. Had an effort blocked in the second half which looked goal-bound. Was subbed off late in the second half.

Jeremy Kelly – 8 The American midfielder kept the ball and recycled it well, dropping deep to collect the ball. Had a poor shot in the first half which went high and wide. Was there defensively at times when he was needed, with him having made some important tackles and interceptions to regain possession for the Reds. Subbed off to the confusion to some Reds fans.

Panutche Camara – 8 Looked good on the ball, as he helped Crawley push on up the field. Won the ball back many times, but could not make an impact in the box when Crawley were looking for a winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Anderson – 7 Had a good game in midfield, although at times a little careless on the ball. Pushed forward when he could to help Crawley look for an equaliser, as he linked up well on the right-hand side with Armando. Also helped defensively as well, making numerous tackles to help recycle the ball and create another chance. Was subbed off in the second half.

Armando Quitirna – 8

Looked a threat when on the ball, always looking like something may happen. Dangerous curling effort fly just wide of the right-hand post, before setting up Kelly for chance. Had another effort in the first half, but it was well saved by Crocombe. Had multiple chances in the second half, but could not convert any of them.

Will Swan – 7

Had a shot which somehow found its way through all the bodies in the box only to be saved well by Crocombe. Had another chance later in the first half when found free at the back stick but could not make enough contact on the ball to threaten the Burton goal. Failed to make an impact in the second half and was subbed off.

Tola Showunmi – 9

Linked up well with the midfield in build-up play but could not make an impact in the box. Looked much more threatening in the second half, as he had a headed effort go over the bar from a dangerous cross. Grabbed his goal later in the match with a creative finish into the back of the net. Had numerous other effort which were blocked or wide.

Subs:

Ben Radcliffe - 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Had come on for the second half, and had a poor start after giving the ball away then getting booked shortly after. Settled in the game after, and looked comfortable in the defence.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy – 7

Had a long shot which harmlessly went wide of the post. Had another effort which also missed the target. Could not help Crawley get a winner.

Bradley Ibrahim – 6

Booked a few minutes after he had come on through his frustration as Burton time wasted. Lost the ball to allow Burton to have a go on the counterattack.

Tyreece John-Jules – 7

Had a good connection with Showunmi up top, and was aggressive at times when fighting for the ball against opposition defenders. Had a shot which went very wide, to the frustration of Camara was is a host of space.

Harry Forster - 7

Subbed on for fresh legs down the right-hand side, but could not make an impact in the little time he had on the pitch.