Crawley Town player ratings: Goalscorer gets a 9 and two subs get 8 in Stevenage win

Crawley Town picked up their first win at home since November and a huge three points in their fight against relegation as they beat Stevenage 3-1.

Substitute Armando Quitirna found the winner in the 87th minute when he had an empty net to pass the ball into and Kamari Doyle sealed the win with a brilliant strike into the top corner at the death.

Harry Forster had blasted Reds ahead five minutes into the second half with a powerful strike into the bottom corner but Stevenage quickly replied through Brandon Hanlan who headed in from close range after a corner kick.

It was a fairly even encounter for the most part with both sides having their fair share of chances but Crawley arguably had the better chances throughout the game and the Reds went on to win at the death to pick up a crucial three points.

Here are our player ratings:

Jojo Wollacott-7 In his first game back since a 2-0 defeat against Stockport on January 25th, Wollacott made numerous comfortable saves and was prepared when needed. However, the shot-stopper did not look comfortable with his feet and his distribution was a mixed bag of results.

Charlie Barker-8 A very good intellectual performance from the defender who played on the right side of Conroy. He seemed to be one step ahead of everybody on the pitch and won lots of headers. Barker also helped kickstart a counter-attack with an incredible switch of play to Hepburn-Murphy in the first half.

Dion Conroy-8 A comfortable performance from the centre-back who controlled the defence. On a few occasions, he was a bit slow to push up the pitch which allowed Stevenage’s attackers to remain onside.

Ben Radcliffe-7 The best way to describe his performance is when one of the answers on a survey is ‘neither agree or disagree’. A very neutral performance from the defender who didn’t put a foot wrong.

Will Swan-7 He did not have a heavy involvement in the game playing out wide but anytime he received the ball, Swan looked to make something happen. He had a heavy involvement in Reds opening goal with an exceptional touch to bring the ball down and pass it back to Anderson. Swapped to the left-hand side before being replaced in the 75th minute.

Harry Forster-9 He was absolutely everywhere on the left-hand side and topped off his performance with a superb and powerful strike into the bottom corner. Defensively he won lots of second balls and helped prevent Stevenage counter-attacks on numerous occasions. An all-round brilliant performance.

Max Anderson-7 As usual, he had another good performance by doing the hard-work that lots of people don’t notice. He made lots of strong challenges and grabbed an assist when he squared the ball on the edge of the box.

Bradley Ibrahim-8 Another very good performance for the midfielder. He was able to kickstart play with his quick turns. Made good forward runs and had a dangerous strike at goal which flashed across the six-yard box. However, he did pick up a yellow card in the 14th minute which left him on a tightrope for the remainder of the game.

Panutche Camara-7 A fairly quiet performance from Camara who was not heavily involved in attacking play. He managed to slide in a smart ball for Hepburn-Murphy who got behind the defender. Replaced in the 62nd minute.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy-8 He could have had four or five goals if he brought his shooting boots. His runs in-behind allowed the forward to create so many chances but he couldn’t convert his efforts. For the second goal he was one-on-one with Mahoney but couldn’t beat the keeper. Thankfully, the ball landed nicely for him to square his pass to Quitirna who passed it into the back of the net.

Tola Showunmi-7 Held up play brilliantly which allowed his teammates to get forward and make attacking runs. He linked up the forward play nicely by being the centre man to switch play until the 62nd minute when he was replaced.

Substitutes

Armando Quitirna-8 He was the player that all Crawley fans were looking at to find the winner when he came on in the 75th minute and he did just that when he found the back of the net in the 87th minute. After Hepburn-Murphy did the hard work, Quitirna was able to pass the ball into the back of the net. Moments after coming on he produced a brilliant piece of trickery to beat his man before playing it inside the box but his pass was intercepted.

Ade Adeyemo- N/A

Kamari Doyle-8 Scored a brilliant goal that smashed off the crossbar and in at the death to seal the three points.

Tyreece John-Jules-7 Had a brilliant chance to put Crawley back ahead three minutes after coming on but his strike was somehow blocked on the line. Created more chances when he came on but was unable to find the back of the net.