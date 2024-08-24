Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town were defeated 1-0 at the Brick Community Stadium which is their first loss of the season. An own-goal by Joy Mukena in the first half separated the two sides and although Reds were dominant they were unable to find an equaliser.

Unfortunately for the defender, the ball deflected of Mukena's head and into the back of the net when Thelo Aasgaard aimed his header goal-bound. Reds could have retaliated quickly through Jay Williams but he headed wide which meant Crawley went into the break behind.

In the second half Crawley kept pushing for the equaliser but it proved difficult for Reds as Wigan sat in deep and defended well. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy smashed an effort at the side-netting and then Williams in his final involvement of the game met Panutche Camara's cross with his head but put it over the bar once again.

With ten minutes left to play, Reds continued to assault the Wigan defence with crosses but they were cleared every time and Crawley left The Brick Community Stadium with nothing.

Here are Ryan Aird’s player ratings from the game:

Wollacott 7 - Made some good saves to deny Wigan but his distribution continues to be a problem with multiple misplaced passes. Could not do anything about the goal

Mullarkey 8- was very good on the ball and put in some dangerous crosses into the box. Won most of his individual duels and was solid in defence.

Jeremy Kelly was the main creator for Crawley Town at Wigan | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Mukena 7 - Sometimes looked uneasy when on the ball but won most of his individual duels. Unlucky for the own goal as it knocked off his head and in.

Flint 7 - Mr Consistent. Another solid all-round performance.

Kelly 8 - As usual he looked so good on the ball and is the main creator in the Crawley team. He linked up well with Darcy on the left hand side.

Anderson 7 - Battled well and moved the ball up the pitch nicely. Replaced in the 70th minute

Williams 6 - Didn’t seem as intimidating as he normally is but was still solid. Lindsey said they were managing his time in training recently with a slight knee injury, was replaced in the 80th minute

Quitirna 7 - Looked good on the ball and created a few opportunities for himself and others but nothing that caused serious problems for Wigan.

Darcy 7 - Worked well with Kelly in the first half and found himself in nice pockets of space and looked good on the ball but was a little quieter in the first half.

Hepburn-Murphy 6 - Got in some good positions and had a few shots at goal but nothing serious.

Ade Adeyemo 7 - Looked good on the ball and made some good chances for himself which were saved by Sam Tickle. Also fulfilled his role defensively and helped stop a few counter attacks. Replaced in the 70th minute.

Subs:

Cameron Bragg 6 – replaced Max Anderson on 70 minutes

Panutche Camara 7 – had a few shots on at goal a created a new forward dynamic when he came on. Replaced Ade Adeyemo on 70 minutes

Jack Roles n/a – replaced Jay Williams on 81minutes