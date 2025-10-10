Crawley Town player ratings: Two 9s and plenty of 8s as Reds hold leaders

Crawley Town put in a much improved performance as they held League Two leaders Walsall to a 1-1 draw.

Reds had the opportunity to take the lead early when Max Anderson was fouled for a penalty, but Harry McKirdy’s weak spot kick was well saved by Myles Roberts.

The home side never let it affect them and they dominated possession and chances but had to wait until the 32nd minute to break the deadlock – and McKirdy was the architect.

He turned brilliantly in midfield, drove forward and delivered the perfect ball for Ryan Loft to head home.

Max Anderson in action against Walsall | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

It was a good a 45 minutes have had this season.

But they found themselves level when Connor Barrett fired home from 20 yards seven minutes into the second.

Both sides had chances, including McKirdy and Loft both having efforts blocked in the same action.

But in the end they had to settle for a point.

Jojo Wollacott 7 – Good tip over in the first minute and a good low save at the end of the first half. Beaten by a brilliant strike early in the second half.

Charlie Barker 9 – An outrageous back-heeled volley effort tested the Walsall keeper but did his best work defensively. Does he ever lose an aerial battler? Some important tackles late on as Walsall looked to nick it.

Dion Conroy 7 – A couple of wayward passes early on but luckily were not punished. Always calm and collected on the ball.

Josh Flint 8 – As ever, effective in attack when driving forward and hard to get past in defence. Walsall didn’t know what do when he was running at them and he created two or three good chances.

Scott Malone 8 – His first league start since returning to the club and played in the left wing back role. An all-action performance and it was good for Reds to have that experience.

Max Anderson 9 – Only his second league start of the season and had a bright start winning the penalty and looked like he had been playing that position all season. Ran the midfield for Reds. Understandably tired towards the end of the game.Booked.

Gavan Holohan 8 – Industrious display and led a couple of quick attacks for Reds. Did well defensively and was always snapping at Walsall when they had possession.

Dion Pereira 8 – Looked dangerous from the off and had a couple of good chances in first 10 minutes but radar was off. Always looking to be direct and nearly set up a second goal. Replaced by Forster on 75 minutes.

Harry McKirdy 7 – His first job was from the penalty spot and he missed but as ever his head didn’t drop and he was the architect of the first goal. A brilliant turn in midfielder, dirve forward and delivered the perfect ball for Loft to head home. Nearly got on the scoresheet but keeper denied him from close range. A constant thorn in Walsall’s side.

Ryan Loft 8 – Gave Reds the lead with a lovely header from McKirdy’s pin-point cross. Nearly made it 2-1 but his shot was brilliantly blocked on the line. A handy man to have when defending as well. Worked hard for the team.

Kabby Tshimanga 7 – Had a good chance on 18 minutes with a good run. Full of running and battled for every ball. A constant menace – but never really troubled the visitor’s goal. Replaced by Louie Watson.

Subs

Harry Forster 7 – Replaced Pereira on 75 minutes. Good to see him back quickly after his knock last week.

Louie Watson 6 – Replaced Watson on 79 minutes.

Louis Flower n/a – Replaced McKirdy late on.