Crawley Town player ratings: Two players get 8/10 as battling Reds got our of Carabao Cup

Lewis Young made seven changes to the side who lost to Accrington Stanley on Saturday with Joel Lynch captaining the side. Don Telford gave Reds a surprise lead before Ashley Barnes quickly equalised.

Reds defended well before a double from Anass Zazoury gave a Burnley a late win.

Here are Mark Dunford’s player ratings from the game.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Dom Telford of Crawley Town celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's first goal during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Burnley and Crawley Town at Turf Moor on November 08, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Ellery Balcombe 7 - Pulled of a couple of superb saves in the first half, notably a tip onto the bar on the stroke of half time.

Joel Lynch 8 - captain for the night, led the team and defence well on a difficult night.

Harry Ransom 8 - brilliant block from Gudmundsson in the first half. Another solid display under constant pressure in the centre of the back three.

Jayden Davis 6 - Not many chances to forward and get in any crosses. Difficult night for the youngster.

Dom Telford 7 - Great finish for the opener. Battled hard but looked isolated at times. Replaced by Nichols.

Remi Oteh 6 - Playing deep and found himself defending a lot, not many chances to attack. Replaced by Nadesan.

Ben Wells 6 - Never had a chance to get a hold of the game. Overrun in midfield. Battled hard. Replaced by Powell.

Travis Johnson 7 - Part of a back three which tried to repel attack after attack from Burnley. Mde some good interceptions.

Nick Tsaroulla 6 - a torrid time in the first half with Benson running him ragged. Improved slightly in second half.

Teddy Jenks 7 - again, rarely got hold of the ball but battled hard. Grew into game more in the second half.

Caleb Chukwuemeka 5 - Like most, battled hard. His only promising attack was unceremoniously ended by Gudmundsson, who was booked. Replaced by Hessenthaler

Jack Powell 6 - Had a great chance to equalize with free kick but was off target.

Jake Hessenthaler 5 - Typically industrious performance when he came on but his slip gifted Burnley a third goal.

Ashley Nadesan 6 - Full of running as ever. Good chance from close range but couldn;t get an purchase on his flick.

Tom Nichols 6 - Didn’t get a chance to influence the game as he would have liked.