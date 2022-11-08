Crawley Town player ratings: Two players get 8/10 as battling Reds got our of Carabao Cup
Crawley Town exited the Carabao Cup as they lost 3-1 to Burnley tonight.
Lewis Young made seven changes to the side who lost to Accrington Stanley on Saturday with Joel Lynch captaining the side. Don Telford gave Reds a surprise lead before Ashley Barnes quickly equalised.
Reds defended well before a double from Anass Zazoury gave a Burnley a late win.
Here are Mark Dunford’s player ratings from the game.
Ellery Balcombe 7 - Pulled of a couple of superb saves in the first half, notably a tip onto the bar on the stroke of half time.
Joel Lynch 8 - captain for the night, led the team and defence well on a difficult night.
Harry Ransom 8 - brilliant block from Gudmundsson in the first half. Another solid display under constant pressure in the centre of the back three.
Jayden Davis 6 - Not many chances to forward and get in any crosses. Difficult night for the youngster.
Dom Telford 7 - Great finish for the opener. Battled hard but looked isolated at times. Replaced by Nichols.
Remi Oteh 6 - Playing deep and found himself defending a lot, not many chances to attack. Replaced by Nadesan.
Ben Wells 6 - Never had a chance to get a hold of the game. Overrun in midfield. Battled hard. Replaced by Powell.
Travis Johnson 7 - Part of a back three which tried to repel attack after attack from Burnley. Mde some good interceptions.
Nick Tsaroulla 6 - a torrid time in the first half with Benson running him ragged. Improved slightly in second half.
Teddy Jenks 7 - again, rarely got hold of the ball but battled hard. Grew into game more in the second half.
Caleb Chukwuemeka 5 - Like most, battled hard. His only promising attack was unceremoniously ended by Gudmundsson, who was booked. Replaced by Hessenthaler
Jack Powell 6 - Had a great chance to equalize with free kick but was off target.
Jake Hessenthaler 5 - Typically industrious performance when he came on but his slip gifted Burnley a third goal.
Ashley Nadesan 6 - Full of running as ever. Good chance from close range but couldn;t get an purchase on his flick.
Tom Nichols 6 - Didn’t get a chance to influence the game as he would have liked.
