Crawley Town player ratings vs Cambridge United: One 3 after 'moment of madness' as Reds suffer damaging defeat

Ten-man Crawley Town lost 2-0 at home to relegation rivals Cambridge United after a poor performance which left many fans furious.

The U’s went ahead in the first half after Jojo Wollacott failed to keep a hold of a corner, which led to an own goal by Kamari Doyle.

The Reds pressured for an equaliser, but failed to create many good chances, playing some really sloppy stuff and being a dream to defend against Cambridge.

Sixty minutes into the game, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy was sent off for a moment of madness in the Cambridge penalty area, before Cambridge went the other end and doubled their lead through Paul Digby.

Crawley Town's Rushian Hepburn-Murphy was sent off against Cambridge | Picture: Natalie Mayhew

The away team also went down to 10 men after James Gibbons was sent off, but that did little to aid Crawley’s comeback attempt, with many fans leaving way before the final whistle in one of the worst performances of the season.

Here are our player ratings:

Jojo Wollacott – 5: Was at fault for the first goal, with him having failed to keep hold of the ball from the corner, resulting in Cambridge taking advantage. Made a couple of saves throughout the rest of the game, could do little about the second goal.

Rory Feely – 4: Came into the side for Ben Radcliffe, and you could tell by the downgrade in quality. Failed to defend against his attacker which led to the corner Cambridge score from. He made a sloppy error before he got dribbled past. Did not look comfortable or confident at times when on the pitch today, and that reflected in his performance.

Harry Forster in action for Crawley Town | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Dion Conroy – 6: Prevented the scoreline from being doubled after making an important headed clearance off the line. Ironically had two of Crawley’s best chances in the second half, with his long shots which both went wide.

Charlie Barker – 5: A couple of times he was not at the back post to deal with the threat in the first half. Was one of Crawley’s more creative players as he found himself in multiple good crossing positions, but no one could capitalise on it. Booked late on for dissent.

Harry Forster – 7: Got the crowd on their feet with a burst of pace, but the Reds failed to do anything with the attack. Carried on pushing forward, as he had a shot deflected out of play. Had a header which went over the bar. One of the Crawley players who could go off the field having put a suitable amount of effort in.

Liam Fraser – 6: Sat in front of the defence in the midfield three. Was involved a lot in keeping the ball and moving it on, and had a couple of shots in the second half but relatively quiet game for the Canadian.

Bradley Ibrahim – 5: Failed to make an impact on the game. Passed the ball around as he tried to help transition the team from defence to attack. Was subbed off with 30 minutes to go.

Kamari Doyle – 6: Had an early effort shanked wide, before he saw a curling effort just go wide of the post. One of Crawley’s more lively players, as he tried to create chances to get the Reds back into the game. Had the first shot on target for Crawley in the 85 th minute, which was saved.

Armando Quitirna – 5: Had made more impact off the bench in recent weeks than today’s game which he started. Was booked in the first few minutes of the second half. Was found in the box with some space a couple times, but took too long with his first effort and a poor touch cost him a goalscoring chance for the second. Was subbed off with 20 minutes left.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy – 3: Struggled to make a huge impact in the first half from an offensive point of view. Had one weak shot which was blocked. Was sent off in the second half after a moment of madness.

Tyreece John-Jules – 5: Similar story for John-Jules in this striker role Elliot has put him in. Gets involved in physical battles but failed to make an impact in front of goal – where Crawley needed him most.

Substitutes:

Tola Showunmi – 5: Had a good chance after he had come in, with his effort from a tight angle going into the side netting. Had another attempt late on which he also failed to find the target with.

Ade Adeyemo – 5: Won a foul with his first contribution to the game before giving the ball away cheaply. Had a late effort blocked.

Will Swan – 5: Subbed on in the second half but failed to make an impact.

Max Anderson – 5: Had come on late in midfield, but made little impact.

Panutche Camara – 5: Had a shot which went out of the stadium.