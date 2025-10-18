Crawley Town player ratings vs Shrewsbury Town: Seven 6s and a costly red card but 'only bright spark' gets an 8

Ten-man Crawley town slipped into the relegation zone after a 1-0 defeat at the hands of fellow strugglers Shrewsbury Town at the Croud Meadow.

Will Boyle scored the only goal from a bullet header with only six minutes left, after Harry McKirdy was sent off for the Reds.

A first half devoid of any real quality, as neither side really created any clear-cut chances. Shrewsbury Town had the best effort on goal, with Taylor Perry forcing Jojo Wollacott into a diving save after only eight minutes.

Crawley’s first effort came from Harry McKirdy, but his shot was blocked and cleared on 20 minutes. McKirdy did have the ball in the back of the net on 30 minutes, but he was ruled offside. Both

Max Anderson was Crawley Town's best performer during the defeat at Shrewsbury Town | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Harry Mckirdy and Josh Flint for Crawley and Thomas Sang were booked in the first half.

The second half pretty much followed the first half, as both sides struggled to create any chances, and it was clear to see why both sides are struggling in the league so far. Charlie Barker had a shot blocked in a goal mouth scramble on 54 minutes, but that was the only real chance for Crawley.

However, the game changed on 65 minutes. Harry McKirdy, booked in the first half for simulation, fouled Luca Hoole with a late tackle and was sent off with a second yellow card.

But still, neither side really created much, despite the one-man advantage for the Shrews.

That was until Shrewsbury’s skipper Will Boyle buried a header into the net from a corner to give Shrewsbury a vital lead with six minutes to go. Crawley huffed and puffed at the end, creating more than they had in the previous 85 minutes, but no avail.

Crawley Town dropped to 23 d position on nine points, with Shrewsbury Town climbing to 21st with 12 points,

Here are our Crawley Town player ratings:

Jojo Wollacott – 7: Made a couple of good saves in the first half and didn’t really have much to do in the second half and had no chance with the goal.

Dion Conroy – 6: Didn’t really have a lot to do at the back but did make a few challenges when needed to.

Charlie Barker – 7: Another solid display, making some good runs forward. Made important tackles at the back.

Max Anderson – 8: The only bright spark in the Crawley team. Looked good going forward and was able to get back when required.

Harry Forster – 6: Good outing down the right for Forster, linking well with Flint. Replaced by Danny Cashman on 66 minutes.

Gavan Holohan – 6: Good work in front of the back three, allowing Anderson to go forward. Replaced by Bajrami on 58 minutes.

Kabby Tshimanga – 6: Didn’t really have much of an impact, held the ball up well at times. Replaced by Jack Roles on 80 minutes.

Harry McKirdy – 6: Looked lively and had the ball in the back of the net but was offside. Sent off for two yellow cards on 65 mins, which cost his team.

Dion Pereira – 7: Looked good on the right side, causing some problems for Shrewsbury. Replaced by Watson on 58 minutes.

Ryan Loft – 6: Won the ball a lot in the midfield but didn’t really have an impact on the game. Booked on 71 minutes.

Josh Flint – 7: Linked well with Forster and made some good runs into space. Booked on 44 minutes.

Substitutes:

Geraldo Bajrami – 6: Replaced Holohan on 58 minutes. Worked hard but didn’t have the desired impact.

Louis Watson – 7: Replaced Pereira on 58 minutes. Showed some positivity going forward on the right-hand side.

Danny Cashman – 7: Replaced Harry Forster on 66 minutes. Good to see Cashman back in the squad after injury, and he made some good runs down the left.

Jack Roles – 7: Replaced Kabby Tshimanga on 80 minutes. Been missing from the squad for a few weeks, but good to see him back. Gave Crawley some much needed impetus after the goal.