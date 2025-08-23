Crawley Town player ratings vs Tranmere Rovers: One 8 for standout forward but Reds lose again

Crawley Town suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Tranmere Rovers on a difficult day for the Reds.

Goals from Nathan Smith and Omari Patrick helped propel the away side to victory.

Here are our player ratings for the Reds:

Harvey Davies – 7: Didn’t make any significant saves and didn’t have much to do throughout the game. He got the ball up the field which helped to reduce pressure, but overall it was a quiet one for the Liverpool loanee.

Dion Conroy – 7: Decent game. He did what he needed to do and did some good defending during the game and pulled off some important tackles.

Charlie Barker – 7: A decent game for him as well. He looked calm and composed for most of the game. A couple of small errors here and there but overall nothing too costly.

Kabby Tshimanga – 6: It was a quiet game for the forward. He didn’t take his chances at goal despite getting into some good positions. Replaced after 73 minutes by Louie Flower

Harry McKirdy – 8: The best player for the Reds. It was a solid showing, particularly in the first half where he kept getting into promising areas and he provided a real threat to the opposition. He had plenty of efforts on goal and forced the keeper to make some important saves.

Kyle Scott – 7: Made some good passes in the first half and won the Reds a free kick on the edge of the box. He remained consistent throughout the game and kept his composure. Replaced after 79 minutes by Jack Roles.

Danny Cashman – 7: He was a threat down the left side of the pitch and was a threat to the opposition, particularly in the first half. He was putting some good balls into the box, however there was nobody able to get that finishing touch. A couple of errors during the game but overall it was a decent performance.

Ade Adeyemo – 6: Made an error which led to the second goal and struggled to get the perfect ball into the box. Other than that he got into good attacking positions down the right, but overall it wasn’t his best performance. Replaced after 84 minutes by Tola Showunmi.

Kaheim Dixon – 7: A solid performance. His pace coming forwards in the first half was making a difference and he was getting Crawley into some solid positions. He had a quieter game in the second half but overall a decent performance.

Louie Watson – 8: It was a solid game for the midfielder. He made some dangerous runs and put Tranmere under a lot of pressure. He was confident on the ball and was one of Crawley’s best players. Replaced after 73 minutes by Geraldo Bajrami.

Josh Flint – 7: Was able to pass the ball consistently throughout the game and applied a good amount of pressure. He remained confident and worked hard off the ball.

Geraldo Bajrami – 7: Came on for the last 20 minutes. He had a decent game and got into some good positions, but he didn’t have enough time to change the outcome of the game.

Jack Roles – 6: He replaced Kyle Scott for the last ten minutes of the match. He got the ball up the field, but again not enough time to make a significant impact.

Louie Flower – 7: He replaced Tshimanga deep into the second half and used his pace to get into dangerous areas for the last 20 minutes, but it didn’t lead to anything. However he was a threat whilst he was on the pitch.

Tola Showunmi – N/A: Was on for the final five minutes. Was confident on the ball but wasn’t on the pitch for long enough to change the outcome of the match.