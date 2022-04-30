Crawley Town player ratings - who stood out for Reds as they are robbed of a point?

The Reds had gone behind early in the first half after Archibald lobbed Morris. The second came at the death as the hosts searched for an equaliser.
1. Glenn Morris 9
Incredibly busy first-half. Kept out Drinan’s penalty with his legs before holding the rebound, later turned away Brown’s difficult strike. Was lobbed for the opening goal after being stranded in no man’s land. Shaky on occasions with the ball at his feet and sweeping, lucky not to give away a goal. Couldn’t do anything to stop the second.
2. George Francomb 6
Should’ve had an assist to his name after rolling through Nichols. Hooked tackle denied Smyth a sight of goal. Lackadaisical on the ball, often losing possession cheaply but was by no means alone at that.
3. James Tilley 9
Somehow his brilliant strike that clearly went in off the under side of the bar was seen by everyone but the linesman. Involved in the second half more after change of shape and become sides’ most prominent player. Robbed off a brilliant equaliser. Booked.
4. Tom Nichols 7
Failed to finish the clearest chance of the game for the Reds in the first-half after he was rolled through by Francomb at 1-0. Good link up with Hutchinson was first flurry of the second half, wriggled around well to win the corner that lead to a Tilley shot.
