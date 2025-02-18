Crawley Town player ratings: Winger gets an 8 and new signing gets 7 as Reds draw with Latics

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After a fairly uneventful opening 40 minutes, the game sprung to life and Dale Taylor put the visitors ahead with a header from close range. However, their lead didn’t last long, as Charlie Barker smashed in the equaliser from range just three minutes later for Reds.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second half was very similar to the first with neither side having too much to cheer about for the most part but at the death both sides searched for an equaliser.

Taylor thought he had found the winner for Wigan in the 93rd minute when his shot had nestled into the bottom corner but the linesmen deemed him in an offside position and Reds managed to hold on to secure a point.

Here are our player ratings:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New signing Liam Fraser in action for Crawley Town against Wigan | Picture: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

Jojo Wollacott-7 The goalkeeper got down low to make a good save which denied Hungbo an almost certain goal. He couldn’t do anything about Wigan’s opener which was scrambled in by Taylor. As well as this he was a lot better with his feet and distribution which has been lacking in recent weeks.

Dion Conroy-7 Had little involvement with the ball but fulfilled his captain role well by shouting out constant instructions. As usual he led the backline and pushed his team up the pitch in vital moments.

Charlie Barker-7 Had a rare defensive off-day as he was constantly beaten in 1v1’s against Owen Dale but each time he put every part of his body on the line. However I’m sure Crawley fans can forgive him after he scored an incredible strike from range to smash in the equaliser.

Ben Radcliffe-7 After Wigan had five corners in the first 20 minutes, Radcliffe managed to clear every single one with his head. It was inevitable that Wigan would score from a cross eventually though and on only one occasion he lost his man in the box which resulted in their opener. On the ball he looked comfortable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Anderson-7 I seem to be putting the same thing every week with his rating but he does the things that nobody picks up on. In the first half the midfielder played a great ball through to Hepburn-Murphy who couldn’t convert his effort. Replaced in the 60th minute.

Harry Forster-8 Did not have a huge involvement going forward but when Forster did, he looked likely to score. His best attacking moment was a curled strike that deflected into the path of Hepburn-Murphy who couldn’t finish the strike into a near empty net. Defensively Forster was possibly the best player on the pitch and made crucial blocks and challenges in vital areas as well as challenging for anything he could get his hands on.

Liam Fraser-7 He made his full debut for the club and looked physically comfortable playing as a defensive midfielder. The Canadian cleaned up any loose passes and was not afraid to make a challenge.

Panutche Camara-4 I’m not too sure if Camara fits into the Crawley midfield. On many occasions he looked out of position and one step behind everyone else on the pitch. As well as this, it seems that lots of forward play breaks down when it reaches him. Nonetheless he always aims to get forward and works hard for the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy-6 His runs in-behind are becoming one of his key skills and it was this that helped kickstart the move for Crawley’s opener. After dribbling into space, Hepburn-Murphy drilled a low cross into the box which landed at the feet of Doyle who cut it back for Barker who smashed his strike into the top corner. One worry is his own finishing despite being a striker as he struggles to challenge the keeper with his efforts at goal.

Kamari Doyle-7 On this occasion he played out wide on the right hand-side and was a constant threat. His best chance at goal came from a free kick which he aimed low into the bottom corner but it was saved well by Sam Tickle. Picked up an assist when he set up Barker nicely who smashed a strike into the top corner and looked to find a winner with a daring run through the heart of Wigan’s team but his strike was tame and saved comfortably by Tickle.

Tola Showunmi-6 It is becoming a common theme that the player who partners Hepburn-Murphy up-front often has little involvement in the game. He did not shy away from his defensive duties and at one point he put a crucial challenge on Darcy to stop the former Reds man from advancing. Replaced in the 60th minute.

Subs

Armando Quitirna-8 He is exactly the type of player you want to see when your side is searching for a goal. Came on in the 60th minute and caused constant problems on the right side of the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ade Adeyemo-5 When he came on in the 81st minute, Adeyemo gave the ball away in dangerous areas which almost resulted in Wigan scoring the winner but he was ultimately saved by the linesman's flag.

Tyreece John-Jules-6 Struggled to make an impact when he came on and gave away the ball too easily on numerous occasions.

Gavan Holohan-N/A Was not on the pitch long enough to create any problems.

Will Swan-N/A Was not on the pitch long enough to get many touches of the ball or play a huge part in the game.