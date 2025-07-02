Crawley Town reveal away kit for 2025/26 season and features 'heartfelt tribute'

Jay Williams models the new away kit | Picture: CTFC

Crawley Town has officially unveiled its 2025/26 away kit, which features a heartfelt tribute to the club’s community roots.

Manufactured by Italian sportswear brand Erreà, the shirt's base is a crisp white, accentuated by sharp red side panels and sleeve trim, a nod to the club’s traditional colours. Black detailing around the collar and sponsor logo round off a clean design.

A standout feature of this kit is the vertical text embedded into the fabric. These lines are not just decorative, they feature the town’s 14 neighbourhoods, symbolising unity, heritage, and the club’s deep standing in the local area.

The shirt proudly features “Reef” as the main front sponsor, written in a bold, flowing script. The Erreà logo sits neatly on the right chest, while Crawley Town’s club crest occupies its rightful place on the left. Inside the collar, the phrase "TOWN. TEAM. TOGETHER." reinforces the club’s commitment to its fans.

Whether worn on match day or in everyday life, this shirt proudly says: Crawley is more than a club, it’s home.

The shirt will be worn for the first time on Friday when the Red Devils play Hearts in Spain.

On-sale dates will be confirmed in due course.