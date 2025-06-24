Crawley Town reveal new Principal Partner and front-of-short sponsor

Reef will be joining Crawley Town FC as our new front-of-shirt sponsor and Principal Partner (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Crawley Town have revealed a new front-of-shirt sponsor and Principal Partner.

Head of Partnerships James Ball revealed Reef as the new partner. He said: “We are incredibly excited to announce that Reef will be joining Crawley Town FC as our new front-of-shirt sponsor and Principal Partner. This partnership is a fantastic milestone for the club, and we’re buzzing about the journey ahead with such an innovative and forward-thinking brand on board.

“For those who might not be familiar, Reef is a special kind of blockchain called a Layer 1 blockchain. It’s designed to support lots of different decentralised apps, which means apps that don’t rely on any single company or server. Built using the Substrate Framework, Reef is fast, can handle many users at once, costs less to use, and is simple to get started with. Reef also offers easy-to-use and secure apps that anyone can use, no matter how much experience they have with blockchain or Web3 technology.

“We can’t wait to bring some of Reef’s creative activation ideas to life during the season. From engaging fan experiences to exciting on-field moments, their involvement promises to add new layers of excitement to matchdays and beyond.”

Through this partnership, Reef Chain will implement several innovative programs, including:

Digital fan engagement experiences utilising blockchain technology

Community-focused initiatives benefiting local supporters and residents

Next-generation match-day experiences at Broadfield Stadium

Derek E. Silva, Chief Operating Officer of Reef Chain, said: "This partnership represents a pivotal moment in our mission to bring blockchain technology into everyday life. Football has unmatched power to connect communities globally, and through Crawley Town FC, we can showcase how our technology enhances real-world experiences. We're not just sponsoring a football club – we're joining a community that shares our values of innovation, accessibility, and forward-thinking approaches."

Preston Johnson, Chairman of Crawley Town FC, added: "WAGMI United has always been committed to innovation in football, and Reef Chain represents exactly the kind of progressive partner we've been seeking. This partnership creates exciting possibilities for both organisations and our respective communities."

Silva concluded: "We've found the perfect partner in Crawley Town FC – a club that, like us, isn't afraid to innovate and try new approaches. Together, we'll show the world how blockchain technology can enhance the beautiful game while building stronger communities both online and offline."

The formal unveiling of the partnership will take place at a home game at Broadfield Stadium near the beginning of the season, where Reef Chain will demonstrate some of the innovative technologies and experiences planned for the upcoming season.