Crawley Town reveal pre-season friendly schedule with Portsmouth visiting the Broadfield Stadium

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 30th May 2025, 13:00 BST
Crawley Town have announced their pre-season friendlies. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Crawley Town have announced their pre-season friendlies. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Crawley Town Football Club have revealed their pre-season friendly schedule.

Championship side Portsmouth are visiting the Broadfield Stadium while they will be trips to local sides Three Bridges and East Grinstead.

Full schedule:

TBA (Spain) - Friday 4th July

Three Bridges (A) - Tue 8th July - 19:45

⁠East Grinstead (A) - Sat 12th July - 15:00

Dagenham & Redbridge (A) - Tue 15th July - 19:30

Portsmouth (H) - Sat 19th July - 15:00

Southampton XI (A) Behind Closed Doors - Tue 22nd July - 13:30

TBA (H) - Fri 25th July - 19:30

