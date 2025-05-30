Crawley Town reveal pre-season friendly schedule with Portsmouth visiting the Broadfield Stadium
Crawley Town Football Club have revealed their pre-season friendly schedule.
Championship side Portsmouth are visiting the Broadfield Stadium while they will be trips to local sides Three Bridges and East Grinstead.
Full schedule:
TBA (Spain) - Friday 4th July
Three Bridges (A) - Tue 8th July - 19:45
East Grinstead (A) - Sat 12th July - 15:00
Dagenham & Redbridge (A) - Tue 15th July - 19:30
Portsmouth (H) - Sat 19th July - 15:00
Southampton XI (A) Behind Closed Doors - Tue 22nd July - 13:30
TBA (H) - Fri 25th July - 19:30