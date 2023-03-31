Crawley Town set to resume pursuit of Swindon Town player in summer, according to reports

Crawley Town are set to resume their attempts to bring Ellis Iandolo to the Broadfield Stadium in the summer, according to therealefl.co.uk.

Former Robins boss Scott Lindsey was reported to have tried to bring him to Crawley in January with ‘several bids’ but failed But it looks like he will be trying his to get him in the summer. In their exclusive, therealelf.co.uk said: “ Iandolo was the target of several bids from Crawley Town in the January transfer window as Scott Lindsey looked to raid his former club for players. He secured the signing of Ben Gladwin however failed in his attempts to sign the 25-year-old.

“Ellis is currently Swindon Town’s longest serving player having joined the club in 2015 from non-league side Maidstone. Since then he has gone on to appear 172 times for the Robins, in various positions. It’s perhaps this versatility that has ensured he has held down a starting position for much of the season as the squad battles with injuries and manager changes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “Sources have indicated that Crawley are confident that they will be able to stave off relegation and believe that Lindsey’s accumen and clever transfers could help them push up the table next year.”

Charlie Patino of Arsenal is challenged by Ellis Landolo . (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Lindsey had already brought Ben Gladwin with him from Swindon and immediately made him first team skipper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad