Crawley Town sign Barnsley striker and Hull City goalkeeper

The Reds have signed forward David Bremang on a two-year deal and keeper David Robson on a loan deal until January.

Bremang, 22 joins the club from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee.

The striker began his career at the Coventry youth setup before making the move to Barnsley in 2021.

Crawley Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The forward impressed with the Tykes’ U23’s and finished the 2021/22 season as the top goalscorer. Thanks to his impressive form, David was given two opportunities in the Barnsley first-team last season.

Bremang first featured amongst the substitutes during Barnsley’s Emirates FA Cup third-round victory over Barrow AFC in January before making his Sky Bet Championship debut at Nottingham Forest a fortnight later.

He then came from the bench on the final day of the season at West Bromwich Albion, replacing Clarke Oduor with 29 minutes remaining, and looked lively as he aimed to take his opportunity.

Speaking on the signing, manager Kevin Betsy said: “David is a player that we have been tracking for some time. He is very quick and powerful and is a good finisher, he will add a new dimension to our forward line and challenge the already good strikers we have at

the club. He has been at two good clubs in Coventry and Barnsley. Both are Championship clubs with high-quality forwards, so opportunities were limited with more experienced players ahead of him. Strength in depth is important to us, and we feel we have signed

a player that will cause problems for opponents.”

David’s move is subject to EFL clearance.

Reds have also confirmed the loan signing of David Robson from Hull City. The 20-year-old shot-stopper joins the Reds until January.

Robson joined the Tigers in 2020 and immediately linked up with the U18’s before moving on to the older age categories.

After impressing in the youth setup, Robson was handed his debut for the Tigers in this season’s Carabao Cup first round. The youngster played the full 90 minutes in Hull’s 2-1 defeat to Bradford City.

Speaking on David’s signing, manager Kevin Betsy said: “David is a highly regarded Goalkeeper with very good distribution and a quality shot-stopper. Corey has been excellent so far for us, but David will provide competition for him in that position. We welcome him to the club

and look forward to working with him and helping him develop while he is with us. We wish to thank Hull City for their support in allowing him to come to us.”