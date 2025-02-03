Crawley Town sign Canadian midfielder who has played in the second tier of Belgian football

Crawley Town have made a late signing Transfer Deadline Day.

The Reds have signed Canadian midfielder Liam Fraser, who was most recently signed with FC Dallas in the MLS.

FC Dallas signed the Canadian international midfielder from Koninklijke Maatschappij Sportkring Deinze. Fraser returned to the United States with FC Dallas after spending the 2022/2023 season with KMSK Deinze of the Challenger Pro League in the second tier of Belgian football. Across all competitions, Fraser appeared 37 times for the Belgian club.

Before joining KMSK Deinze, Fraser would spend the final half of the 2021 season out on loan to the Columbus Crew. During his short time with the Crew, Fraser won the Campeones Cup title after defeating Cruz Azul on September 30, 2021.

Fraser signed as a Toronto FC Homegrown Player on Jan. 19, 201, and made his first-team debut on March 30, 2018. Across all competitions, Fraser made 33 regular-season appearances for Toronto FC. Fraser also featured for Toronto FC II where he made 64 appearances, scoring twice in three seasons.

Liam made his Canada National Team debut on October 15, 2019, in Canada’s 2-0 win against the United States. He has featured for the Canucks on 19 occasions.