Crawley Town sign former Boreham Wood and Pittsburgh Riverhounds striker from Louisville City

Crawley Town has signed a new forward.

Tola Showunmi has joined on a two-year deal from Louisville City in the States. The 24-year-old was born in Enfield and had youth careers at Boreham Wood and Cheshunt. But he moved to the States in 2018 and played College football for Merrimack Warriors and

New Hampshire Wildcats.

Professionally, he has played for Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Louisville City.

Louisville tweeted: “Another from LouCity to Europe! We’re wishing the best of luck to forward Tola Showunmi, who has completed a transfer to League One club Crawley Town.”

In their statement they said: “The 24-year-old London, England, native will return to his home country after making 10 appearances and scoring two goals in purple. Showunmi joins a growing list of LouCity players to complete a transfer out to Europe following Jonathan Gomez, Manny Perez and Josh Wynder.”

“We are grateful for the time Tola spent here at Louisville City,” said coach Danny Cruz. “He has been extremely valuable both on and off the field. His character is what I appreciated the most. Tola supported his teammates, pushed them to be better and wanted to win on a daily basis. Our belief is that his transfer will continue to show players that teams are watching our club, and that if you do the right things both on and off the field, it will put you in a position to push further in your career. We wish Tola nothing but the best in the future and look forward to watching him play in England.”

“My short time in Louisville was an amazing experience,” Showunmi said. “I’m grateful for the players, staff and everyone attached to the club. Coming home to play in England has always been a goal of mine, and I’m looking forward to achieving it.”