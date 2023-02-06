Brown, brother of Sidemen star Tobi, has joined on a developmental contract that will see him join the club’s B team.
He began trialling with the club alongside his two brothers, Tobi and Manny, in November 2022. Jed has been training with the club since and has today officially joined the club, having previously been at Fisher FC in London.
Co-Chairman Preston Johnson said: Preston Johnson, Co-Chairman of Crawley Town Football Club said, “Jed is a young player who has acquitted himself well during previous training sessions with the team, and we’re happy to have him continue his development as a member of our B team. While he may not currently be part of our first-team plans, we welcome Jed to the club and look forward to his continued growth as he trains alongside his new teammates.”