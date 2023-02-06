He began trialling with the club alongside his two brothers, Tobi and Manny , in November 2022. Jed has been training with the club since and has today officially joined the club, having previously been at Fisher FC in London.

Co-Chairman Preston Johnson said: Preston Johnson, Co-Chairman of Crawley Town Football Club said, “Jed is a young player who has acquitted himself well during previous training sessions with the team, and we’re happy to have him continue his development as a member of our B team. While he may not currently be part of our first-team plans, we welcome Jed to the club and look forward to his continued growth as he trains alongside his new teammates.”