Crawley Town squad visit Kellogg’s Football Camps!

During the most recent Crawley Town open training session our Kellogg’s participants were able to meet the Crawley squad.

The heat did not stop participants from having a memorable first couple of weeks of our Kellogg’s Football Camps.

Week one, was filled with an amazing atmosphere with our participants showcasing lots of footballing talent. During the morning of the camps, the children develop their football skills alongside the guidance of our FA qualified coaches. The children ate their lunch looking out from the East stand onto the immaculate turf of the Broadfield Stadium, before heading back out to the 3G for an exciting tournament afternoon.

During the tournament teams compete to be crowned tournament winners at the end of the day. The older and younger children both play in separate fixtures and combine all points to encourage sportsmanship and teamwork all the way through the tournament. Last week, we saw the blue team especially encouraging towards each other, one older participant was uplifting their younger teammates whilst playing in their fixture to give their team the best chance possible of winning the competition.

Children at one of the Kellogg’s Football Camps

Week two, had an even more electrifying feel to it, as Monday was the annual open training session for Crawley Town FC at the Broadfield Stadium. Fans were able to come and watch the players prepare for their first League One game of the season against Blackpool.

As they usually would, our young players sat in the east stand and were able to watch the players ‘train. At the end of the session, courtesy of Crawley Town FC, each child received an A3 poster of the Broadfield Stadium to get the squads’ signatures to take home. The players were incredibly welcoming and had one-to-one conversations with many of our participants. One of our highlights was when one of our participants asked Jojo Wollacot if he could have a closer look at his goalkeeping gloves. The young fan could not believe how different they were to his own and enjoyed asking questions about what it’s like to be a professional. Scott Lindsey also joined the players in meeting the fans, giving another participant the chance to talk with Scott about their gratitude for getting the side to League One by winning the play-off final at Wembley last season. During the exchange he said, ‘Thank you for getting us to League One, it made me so happy’ to which Lindsey replied, ‘and thank you for all of your support’. It was great to see the whole team and manager interacting with the next generation of footballers.

As another week of our Kellogg’s Football Camps ends, we’d like to say a huge thank you to Scott and his team for giving our participants an experience they will never forget. It’s these memories that will stay with them as they progress into their next stage of their football development.

To book onto our soccer schools or to learn more about the Foundation and its activities, please visit: www.ctcommunityfoundation.com or call 01293 410000.