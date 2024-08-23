Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town’s start to the season has been outstanding.

Two league wins, one Carabao Cup win and a bonus point win in the EFL Trophy. We have seen nine goals with seven different scorers.

All the players have been outstanding but one player in particular, who has played every minute of every game so far, has maybe stood out a little bit more.

Josh Flint signed in the summer from FC Volendam. He was the natural replacement for Laurence Maguire on the left of back three Lindsey likes to play.

Crawlery Town defender Josh Flint has impressed since joining from FC Voldenham | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

And the former Portsmouth defender has been a revelation and has quickly become a vital cog in Scott Lindsey’s machine.

His performances have caught the eye and in a list compiled by the whoscored.com website, he is rated sixth in the best performing players around League One after the opening games with a rating of 7.98.

Reading’s Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan is top with a rating of 8.53.

When we told Lindsey about this, he was surprised. “I’d like to know who the five in front of him are because he has been unbelievable. I don’t believe there can be five ahead of him in that list?"

And Lindsey highlighted what has been so pleasing about Flint’s game. “He's been outstanding,” he said. “When I spoke to him in the summer, there was one area of his game that I felt that needed to be improved, and he would probably learn that through actually playing games in the English League and that is his actual defending, heading balls out of the box and being aggressive, which he probably didn't have that in the league he was playing in last year, but he's been unbelievable at that.

“I have been really impressed with that side of it, how he's defended in 1v1 won situations, how he's defended the box, how is headed the ball out of the box, how he's headed the ball when balls are played down the pitch, when he’s competed, I’ve been really impressed with that. Of course, on top of which he's a very good player, a very good footballer. He understands positioning, he comes inside the pitch at the right moment, he receives passes forward, he plays back round, and he also steps in it becomes an attacking threat from time to time and he's capable of of causing problems in the final third. I think he's done great. I think it's been a brilliant signing.”