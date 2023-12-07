Crawley Town star on why his side can be confident as they prepare for Colchester United trip
The Reds have only won away game this season but Tsaroulla and his teammates are positive going into the game.
Tsaroulla said: “We can be very confident, obviously from Tuesday night beating a League One side, we have got to give it everything and get that win. There are no easy games in this league, it doesn’t matter where they are, far or close, top or bottom of the league, they are always so difficult.”
The Reds, who currently sit at 13th place in League Two, have won only two of their last nine league games. Tsaroulla said: “It doesn’t look as good as we have been. It is just unfortunate we have not been able to come away with all three points. It is something that has been addressed and we have discussed it as a group of players as well and we will look to try and put that right.
“I don’t feel like it is too much of the performances – I feel like it is just the results. The gaffer always says we focus on performances and the results come so that is what we have got to do and keep trying to improve and get better and hopefully the results will follow.”
Tsaroulla now viewed as a senior player in the dressing room praised Reds captain, Ben Gladwin as a “top man.” He said: “He is quality as a player everyone can see, but from behind the scenes, he is a real top guy and a proper leader and someone you can always go to.”
Tsaroulla also highlighted the competition in the league. He said: “There is definitely a lot more money getting pumped to try and get those teams up the leagues, with more money comes better players. It is a difficult season – they have all been tough in their own way.”