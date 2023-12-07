Crawley Town star on why his side can be confident as they prepare for Colchester United trip

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Reds have only won away game this season but Tsaroulla and his teammates are positive going into the game.

Tsaroulla said: “We can be very confident, obviously from Tuesday night beating a League One side, we have got to give it everything and get that win. There are no easy games in this league, it doesn’t matter where they are, far or close, top or bottom of the league, they are always so difficult.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds, who currently sit at 13th place in League Two, have won only two of their last nine league games. Tsaroulla said: “It doesn’t look as good as we have been. It is just unfortunate we have not been able to come away with all three points. It is something that has been addressed and we have discussed it as a group of players as well and we will look to try and put that right.

Crawley Town star Nick Tsaroulla recently made his 100th appearance for the Reds. Picture: Eva Gilbert

“I don’t feel like it is too much of the performances – I feel like it is just the results. The gaffer always says we focus on performances and the results come so that is what we have got to do and keep trying to improve and get better and hopefully the results will follow.”

Tsaroulla now viewed as a senior player in the dressing room praised Reds captain, Ben Gladwin as a “top man.” He said: “He is quality as a player everyone can see, but from behind the scenes, he is a real top guy and a proper leader and someone you can always go to.”