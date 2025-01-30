Crawley Town star set to join League One rivals Wigan Athletic

By Steve Bone
Published 30th Jan 2025, 08:38 BST
Crawley Town star Ronan Darcy appears to be edging closer to a move to the Reds’ League One rivals Wigan Athletic.

Reports say Wigan have 'already engaged with a club' regarding a replacement for Thelo Aasgaard - with Darcy understood to be their top target.

Transfer expert Pete O’Rourke said on X: “A deal has been agreed between the two clubs and Darcy has passed his medical.”

The 24-year-old midfielder, from Ormskirk, came through the ranks at Bolton Wanderers before joining Swindon Town in 2022 and Crawley the following year.

Crawley Town midfielder Ronan Darcy | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Sussexworld’s sister site Wigantoday has reported: “He could well become the club's sixth January signing, to help fill the huge boots left by Aasgaard, who joined Luton Town on Tuesday.

“Aasgaard had been linked with a number of clubs this month, with a release clause - believed to be in the region of £3.5million - leaving them vulnerable to predators. But that's meant Latics have been able to hit the ground running in terms of a successor, with Gregor Rioch (Wigan sporting director) - while not naming any targets - admitting wheels are already in motion.”

Darcy spent time on loan at three clubs during his time at Bolton – Skelmersdale United, Norwegian outfit Sogndal and Queens Park. He scored six goals last season as Crawley won promotion to League One, and has bagged another two in 25 appearances this term.

Earlier this month Crawley boss Rob Elliot said of Darcy: “Obviously your best player is always going to get attention ... Darcy has been brilliant but from my point of view.”

