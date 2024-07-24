Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town fell to a narrow 1-0 pre-season defeat at National League side Wealdstone last night (July 23) – but Reds manager Scott Lindsey insisted his side are still ‘on course’ for the start of the season.

Lindsey opted to make nine changes on 70 minutes with six trialists coming onto the field – but five minutes later Dom Hutchinson scored the only goal of the game for the home side.

Lindsey said: “It’s a step up in opposition. I thought it was a really good test and quite a hard game in many ways.

“I thought we dominated large parts of certainly the first half without really testing the goalkeeper. We had a lot of the ball but didn't really hurt them.

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey. Picture by James Boyes

“We spoke at half-time about certain movements to try and get in behind their defensive line or down the sides of them, and I thought we did it probably a little bit better in certainly the first 20 minutes of the second half.

“Then we had to make changes on just over 60 minutes and we put a team out with six trialists in.

“There's some bits of the second half that I liked as well but [it was a] really good test.

“We wanted the boys who started in the first half to get at least 60 minutes in. It was just over that so [it was a] really, really good exercise tonight.”

The Reds manager admitted his side once again fell short in the final third.

Lindsey continued: “We're an age off where we need to be in the final third at the moment. We didn't really threaten.

“We had moments where we looked like we could threaten but we didn't really follow it through. We've got a lot of work to do regarding that.

“I thought the pitch was a bit sticky in terms of the ball speed, it wasn't great and didn't really help – not that I'm using excuses of course. It's the same for both teams.

“We had a lot of the ball but like I said didn't do a lot with it.”

Lindsey also revealed that Crawley need to do a lot of work behind the scenes ahead of their League One opener on August 10.

He said: “In the second half we had six trialists on the pitch so we know we're a little short in terms of numbers. We've got to do a little bit of work with that.

“We're hopeful to bring some more [players] in and we've got to do some work on the training ground.

“I think in the final third you could see in the build-up sometimes we build slowly and if the opposition have a high line we turn down at times when we could have played in behind their line and ask questions of them with movement.

“We didn't really have that much movement tonight. For me there was times when there was a little bit but not enough.

“I think that we've got to ask more questions. I think [Ade] Adeyemo had a shot in in the first half which wasn't really anything to write about. and then [Ronan] Darcy got in one moment that he pulled across the box and the keeper saved it.

“We had a limited amount of chances certainly and not that many more in the second half really.

“It’s something to work on but we're not concerned because it's pre-season.

“We're more concerned about getting the minutes in, getting used to being on a pitch again, getting used to pressing, getting used to running back in, getting used to being a team.

“[We have a] long, long way to go but it was a real good test tonight.

“Matty [Taylor, Wealdstone boss] and his team were good in the way they pressed us at times, which made us play really efficiently through their press.