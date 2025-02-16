Crawley Town striker has his say on a 'a good point' against Wycombe

Crawley Town striker Tyreece John-Jules admitted that his team were not at their best in the 1-1 draw against Wycombe Wanderers, but was happy to come away with a point.

It only took Will Swan five minutes to put the Reds infornt, with a very impressive finish from a tight angle with the outside of his boot.

The away team equalised 15 minutes later, with Daniel Udoh having grabbed the equaliser, with Jojo Wollacott keeping Crawley level just before with a miraculous save.

Into the second half, ad high-flying Wycombe kept the pressure up throughout, but Crawley stayed firm and prevented the top league goal scorers from creating any threatening chances.

Crawley attacker John-Jules started the game and was pleased with the battle and fight the team produced against a very good side.

After the game, he said: “It's a good point. I think we didn't play amazing today, but I thought the team battle went through, it all took over as a team and yeah, they're a good side, they're at the top of the table, behind the top, so in hindsight it's a good point.

“We need another point if we can get to take each game as it is and keep going as a team.

“I think you've got to stand up to the occasion, I think if we let them bully us then we'd probably lose the game, I think we all had our brand in the business as well and we had to do that for 90 minutes, so I think everyone can pat themselves on the back, we all tried and we all gave it our all and we came up with a point.”

Wycombe currently lie second in league one, in an automatic promotion place two points ahead of Wrexham.

A large reason for that is because of the number of goals the Chairboy’s have scored this season, with them being the highest scorers in the league, ahead of the likes of Birmingham City, Wrexham and Stockport County.

This is why Crawley’s second half performance has been heaped with praise from Reds fans, seeing their team defend together against a really good team, especially after conceding an equaliser.

On the defending throughout the game, John-Jules said: “Yeah definitely happy with the point, against a good team, good side in the league, I don't think we focus too much on the other teams.

“I think the main thing we've got to focus on is us and how we play and how we're going to win the game, we tend not to focus too much on the other teams so as long as we believe in ourselves, we'll be okay.

“A few games we conceded quick after we scored which is not good so today, we waited a bit but they conceded after we scored and then we stuck together and we held it out for the rest of the game so it's a good improvement, good stepping stones and hopefully we carry it on.”

This point, along with the recent wins against Stevenage and Mansfield, have been big boosts for Crawley’s survival chances, with the added bonus of other teams dropping points in the past few weeks.

John-Jules has said that Crawley remain positive about staying up, and also believe in themselves.

He said: "Yeah, definitely positive. We're always positive no matter the result, we know that what we've got in the changing room, we believe in ourselves and believe in the Gaffer and the Gaffer believes in us and we just need everyone to buy into it.

“I'm sure we'll be fine, we've got another two games next week and we've got to take each game as it comes.

“We've just got to take it game by game, point by point and by May 3rd I think we'll see where we are, but I think we'll be okay.”